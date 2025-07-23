Parliament Monsoon Session: Rahul Gandhi Questions Donald Trump’s ‘Ceasefire’ Claims Between India And Pakistan

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday questioned United States President Donald Trump’s repeated assertions about brokering a peace between India and Pakistan. “Why is he saying it so many times?” said Rahul Gandhi on Trump’s repeated claims.

Earlier today, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh lambasted the Narendra Modi government over its refusal to rebut the claims made by US President Donald Trump of announcing a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.

He said that the claims of a “ceasefire” made by Trump have reached their silver jubilee with the US president reiterating them 25 times in the last 73 days. The Congress leader attacked the centre for not providing a definite date for discussing the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor that followed.

“As the Modi government continues in its refusal to give firm dates for a debate on Pahalgam-Sindoor in Parliament and as the Modi government persists in its refusal to commit to a reply by the PM in the debate, President Trump reaches the silver jubilee, the quarter century mark on his claims. He has trumpeted 25 times in the last 73 days, but the Prime Minister of India is totally quiet – finding time only to travel abroad and to destabilise democratic institutions at home,” Ramesh, General Secretary incharge of Communications in Congress, posted on X.

ALSO READ: Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 Live Updates: Why Is Donald Trump Repeating Peace Claims Between India And Pakistan? Rahul Gandhi Asks

Ramesh was responding to a recent statement made by Donald Trump, where he repeated his claims of “stopping the war between India and Pakistan” in the name of trade deals.

“We have stopped wars between India and Pakistan. They were probably going to end up in a nuclear war. They shot down five planes in the last attack. It was back and forth, back and forth. I called them and I said no more trade if you do this. They are both powerful nuclear nations. Who knows where that would have ended up, and I stopped it,” Trump said.

The opposition leaders have been demanding that the Prime Minister address both houses and the nation on crucial issues, including the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The opposition has also demanded that PM Modi respond to the repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump of initiating “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

(With ANI Inputs, except headline, nothing has been edited)

ALSO READ: Monsoon Session Of Parliament Day One Key Highlights: Notice To Impeach Justice Yashwant Varma And Other Big News