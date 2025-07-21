LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash
Home > India > Monsoon Session Of Parliament Day One Key Highlights: Notice To Impeach Justice Yashwant Varma And Other Big News

Monsoon Session Of Parliament Day One Key Highlights: Notice To Impeach Justice Yashwant Varma And Other Big News

The Lok Sabha saw four adjournments and concluded at 4 PM, following the Opposition’s continuous sloganeering, demanding a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The Rajya Sabha also faced disruptions by brief adjournments over the same issue. Both houses will commence at 11 AM tomorrow on July 22, 2025.

Monsoon session of Parliament (Credit - Sansad TV)
Monsoon session of Parliament (Credit - Sansad TV)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 20:15:16 IST

On the first day of the Monsoon session, the Lok Sabha saw four adjournments and concluded at 4 PM, following the Opposition’s continuous sloganeering, demanding a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The Rajya Sabha also faced disruptions by brief adjournments over the same issue. 

After the adjournment of the Lok Sabha at 2:00 PM, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged the government was not allowing him to speak. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said that the government should allow Rahul Gandhi to speak.

Responding to the allegations, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slammed both Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for running away from discussion in the Lok Sabha, saying that they should not treat the Parliament as their “personal drawing room”.

Monsoon Session First Day: Key Highlights

  1. A notice to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma has been submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar under Article 217(1)(b). The notice has been signed by more than 50 members of the Rajya Sabha. Such a motion has also been presented by 152 members of the Lok Sabha.
  2. The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, replacing the old Indian Bill of Lading Act of 1856, has been approved by the Parliament. The Bill aims to modernise the legal rules for shipping papers.
  3. Newly nominated members Meenakshi Jain, Sadanandan Master and Harsh Vardhan Shringla took oath as new members in the Upper House. Assam members Birendra Prasad Baishya and Kanad Purkayastha of the BJP also took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha.
  4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has become the third-largest economy in the world. He added that the inflation rate, which used to be in double digits, has now reduced to around 2%. It is a good condition to achieve the vision of “Viksit Bharat”.
  5. AIADMK raised the issues of “custodial deaths” in Tamil Nadu and the Sri Lankan government’s action against fishermen.
  6. BRS demanded discussions on interlinking of Godavari-Krishna rivers, farm distress and “shortage” of fertilisers in Telangana.
  7. Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said that the final report over the Ahmedabad Air India AI171 flight crash is yet to be published. 

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha adjourned. Both houses will commence on July 22, 2025. 

ALSO READ: ‘Parliament Not Drawing Room Of Brother-Sister Duo’: Dharmendra Pradhan Criticises Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi For Monsoon Session Disruption

 

Tags: Monsoon Sessionnarendra modiParliamnetrahul gandhi

More News

Siddhant Chaturvedi Says He Has No Contribution To Ananya Panday’s Career Growth Post ‘Struggle’ Comment: She Got Those Opportunities
US President Donald Trump’s Lunch With Pak Army Chief Munir Has India Eyeing China Again: Report
CII Gender Policy Symposium Initiates A Dialogue Towards Evidence-Based Approach To Gender-Responsive Public Policies
Delhi-Kolkata Flight Aborts Take-Off As Pilot Applies Brakes At 155 kmph; Rescheduled For Later Departure
Over 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Coming Up in Delhi by August: Govt Fast-Tracks Healthcare Push
Vidya Balan Bats For Deepika Padukone Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row But Adds, We Cannot Afford To Shoot Only For Eight Hours
Launch Of ‘Ajay’ Marks Completion Of GRSE’s ASW Shallow Water Craft Project
‘Saiyaara’ Virus Sweeps Nation With ‘Emotional Damage’: Fans Lose It In Theatres, Videos Go Viral
Kon Knueppel Leads Hornets to Historic NBA Summer League Championship with 21-Point Heroics
Monsoon Session Of Parliament Day One Key Highlights: Notice To Impeach Justice Yashwant Varma And Other Big News
Monsoon Session Of Parliament Day One Key Highlights: Notice To Impeach Justice Yashwant Varma And Other Big News

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Monsoon Session Of Parliament Day One Key Highlights: Notice To Impeach Justice Yashwant Varma And Other Big News

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Monsoon Session Of Parliament Day One Key Highlights: Notice To Impeach Justice Yashwant Varma And Other Big News
Monsoon Session Of Parliament Day One Key Highlights: Notice To Impeach Justice Yashwant Varma And Other Big News
Monsoon Session Of Parliament Day One Key Highlights: Notice To Impeach Justice Yashwant Varma And Other Big News
Monsoon Session Of Parliament Day One Key Highlights: Notice To Impeach Justice Yashwant Varma And Other Big News

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?