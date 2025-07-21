Monsoon Session Of Parliament Day One Key Highlights: Notice To Impeach Justice Yashwant Varma And Other Big News

On the first day of the Monsoon session, the Lok Sabha saw four adjournments and concluded at 4 PM, following the Opposition’s continuous sloganeering, demanding a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The Rajya Sabha also faced disruptions by brief adjournments over the same issue.

After the adjournment of the Lok Sabha at 2:00 PM, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged the government was not allowing him to speak. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said that the government should allow Rahul Gandhi to speak.

Responding to the allegations, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slammed both Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for running away from discussion in the Lok Sabha, saying that they should not treat the Parliament as their “personal drawing room”.

Monsoon Session First Day: Key Highlights

A notice to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma has been submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar under Article 217(1)(b). The notice has been signed by more than 50 members of the Rajya Sabha. Such a motion has also been presented by 152 members of the Lok Sabha. The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, replacing the old Indian Bill of Lading Act of 1856, has been approved by the Parliament. The Bill aims to modernise the legal rules for shipping papers. Newly nominated members Meenakshi Jain, Sadanandan Master and Harsh Vardhan Shringla took oath as new members in the Upper House. Assam members Birendra Prasad Baishya and Kanad Purkayastha of the BJP also took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has become the third-largest economy in the world. He added that the inflation rate, which used to be in double digits, has now reduced to around 2%. It is a good condition to achieve the vision of “Viksit Bharat”. AIADMK raised the issues of “custodial deaths” in Tamil Nadu and the Sri Lankan government’s action against fishermen. BRS demanded discussions on interlinking of Godavari-Krishna rivers, farm distress and “shortage” of fertilisers in Telangana. Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said that the final report over the Ahmedabad Air India AI171 flight crash is yet to be published.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha adjourned. Both houses will commence on July 22, 2025.

ALSO READ: ‘Parliament Not Drawing Room Of Brother-Sister Duo’: Dharmendra Pradhan Criticises Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi For Monsoon Session Disruption