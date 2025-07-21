‘Parliament Not Drawing Room Of Brother-Sister Duo’: Dharmendra Pradhan Criticises Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi For Monsoon Session Disruption

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday slammed Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for running away from discussion in the Lok Sabha, saying that they should not treat the Parliament as their “personal drawing room”.

Pradhan said, “There are specific rules and regulations governing the functioning of parliament, and it cannot be run on anyone’s whim.”

Rahul Gandhi Claimed He Was Not Allowed To Speak

His remark came after the House was adjourned on the first day of the monsoon session until 2 pm, following Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that the opposition was not allowed to speak. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said that the government should allow Rahul Gandhi to speak.

The Union Minister said, “We want to run the House. This is not the personal drawing room of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Everyone will have to stay within the rules.

“They are themselves running away from the discussion, because they are more interested in supporting Pakistan. They are more interested in helping the opposition forces of India. That is why they do not want to speak in the Parliament responsibly. They can hold discussions on any topic; it will be answered.”

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 11 AM tomorrow Following Opposition Sloganeering

Opposition parties had been raising slogans in support of their demands in the Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha was first adjourned till noon, then till 2 PM and finally till 11 AM tomorrow.

Congress and other parties of the INDIA bloc have identified eight key issues to be raised during the Monsoon session of Parliament, which include the Pahalgam terror attack and Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

