Parliament Monsoon Session: Rahul Gandhi Claims He Was Not Allowed To Speak, Priyanka Gandhi Urges Government To Let Him Speak

Parliament Monsoon Session: Rahul Gandhi Claims He Was Not Allowed To Speak, Priyanka Gandhi Urges Government To Let Him Speak

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the government should allow the Leader of the Opposition to speak, after the adjournment of Lok Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Mrs. Gandhi said, “If they (the government) are ready for discussion, they should let the Leader of the Opposition speak. He has stood up to speak, so he should be allowed to speak.”

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 16:57:18 IST

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday that the government should allow the Leader of the Opposition to speak, after the adjournment of Lok Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Mrs. Gandhi said, “If they (the government) are ready for discussion, they should let the Leader of the Opposition speak. He has stood up to speak, so he should be allowed to speak.”

Rahul Gandhi Claims He was Not Allowed To Speak

Her comment came after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was not allowed to speak in the House, accusing the government of allowing union ministers to speak, but he was not.

Opposition parties had been raising slogans in support of their demands in the Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha was first adjourned till noon, then till 2 PM and finally till 11 AM tomorrow.

Congress and other parties of the INDIA bloc have identified eight key issues to be raised during the Monsoon session of Parliament, which include the Pahalgam terror attack and Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Parliament Is Not The Personal Drawing Room Of Rahul Gandhi And Priyanka Gandhi: Dharmendra Pradhan

Responding to their claim, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “Rahul Gandhi is troubled because he is not getting the privilege he is used to being a part of a particular family.”

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also criticised Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, saying, “We want to run the House… This is not the personal drawing room of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Everyone will have to stay within the rules. They are themselves running away from the discussion, because they are more interested in supporting Pakistan.”

