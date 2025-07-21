Parliament Monsoon Session: LoP Rahul Gandhi Claims He Was Not Allowed To Speak, Ruling MPs respond

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday claimed that he was not allowed to speak in the House on the first day of the Monsoon session, accusing the government of allowing union ministers to speak, but he was not.

Congress and other parties of the INDIA bloc have identified eight key issues to be raised during the Monsoon session of Parliament, which include the Pahalgam terror attack and Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Opposition parties had been raising slogans in support of their demands in the Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha was first adjourned till noon and then till 2 PM.

After adjournment of Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, “The question is that the Defence Minister is allowed to speak in the House, but Opposition members, including me, are not allowed to speak. This is a new approach. The convention states that if people from the government side can speak, then we should also be given space to speak.”

What Ruling MPs On Rahul Gandhi’s Claim

Responding to Gandhi’s claim, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said, “This is baseless. Even I was sitting in the House. The government has made its stand clear. Even after the defence minister has said that the government is ready for discussion on Operation Sindoor, what is the problem? When a structured discussion is initiated, LoP Rahul Gandhi will also be allowed to speak. It is a matter of remaining relevant for him.”

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, “The accusations Rahul Gandhi is making are not correct. The government is ready to discuss the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor. When it is discussed, he will be given the right to speak.”

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “Rahul Gandhi is troubled because he is not getting the privilege he is used to being a part of a particular family.”

Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma said, ” He only comes to the House at times, and then wants to speak out of turn. But when it is their time to speak, he doesn’t come to the House.”

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Parliament Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge Grills Govt On Operation Sindoor, Trump’s Ceasefire Mediation Claim