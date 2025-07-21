LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu
Home > India > Parliament Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge Grills Govt On Operation Sindoor, Trump’s Ceasefire Mediation Claim

Parliament Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge Grills Govt On Operation Sindoor, Trump’s Ceasefire Mediation Claim

During the Parliament Monsoon Session, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the government over intelligence failures linked to Operation Sindoor and questioned US President Donald Trump’s claim of mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Kharge Grills Govt on Operation Sindoor, Questions Trump’s India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claim in Monsoon Session. (Photo:ANI)
Kharge Grills Govt on Operation Sindoor, Questions Trump’s India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claim in Monsoon Session. (Photo:ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 13:08:41 IST

Addressing the Upper House of the Parliament on Monday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the Centre over the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Congress MP Kharge said, “I have given notice under Rule 267 on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Till today, the terrorists have not been caught or neutralised. All parties extended unconditional support to the government. The government should inform us about what has happened.”

He further raised the US President Donald Trump’s claim of intervening between India and Pakistan during the Operation Sindoor.

“The LG of J&K had made a statement that there was an intelligence failure…US President Trump has claimed 24 times that the ceasefire happened only due to his intervention,” he said

Earlier today, several Opposition leaders invoked the Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of Rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to demand a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Session Of Parliament Begins LIVE Updates: LoP Kharge Questions Donald Trump’s Claim on Pausing War Between India and Pakistan

Congress MP KC Venugopal also submitted a notice to move an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the “grave security lapses resulting in the terrorist attack in Paghalgam, and the foreign policy implications post Operation Sindoor”.

Meanwhile, addressing the media persons ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the achievements of Operation Sindoor, saying that the whole world is attracted towards the new “Made in India form of Indian military power.”

The Prime Minister also hailed Indian defence forces on the stupendous success of Operation Sindoor, stating that the objectives of the target were achieved 100 per cent and terrorist bases were razed in just 22 minutes.

“This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. The whole world has seen the strength of India’s military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100%. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power. These days, whenever I meet people of the world, the world’s attraction towards the Made in India weapons being made by India is increasing,” the Prime Minister said.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began today and will continue till August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days.

(With ANI Inputs, except headline nothing has been edited)

ALSO READ: Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Begins With Emotional Tributes To Pahalgam Terror Attack & Air India Crash Victims

Tags: mallikarjun khargeoperation sindoorParliament Monsoon Session

More News

GMR Aero Led DIAL Launches “DEL Vibes” A First-Of-Its-Kind Cultural Experience Platform For Passengers At Delhi Airport
BJD’s Sasmit Patra To Raise Law & Order Breakdown In Odisha During Monsoon Session | NewsX Exclusive
Teej 2025: Make This Teej Unforgettable With Gifts That Show True Love
BJD’s Sasmit Patra To Raise Law And Order Breakdown In Odisha During Monsoon Session | NewsX Exclusive
Parliament Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge Grills Govt On Operation Sindoor, Trump’s Ceasefire Mediation Claim
Mitchell Owen Joins Elite Club with Fifty on T20I Debut
Unravelling Roots Of Raksha Bandhan: Shocking Mythical Stories From Draupadi To Maa Lakshmi
Manipur: Gunlei Bridge Reopens, Community Effort Restores Vital Lifeline In Saikul
Rapper Badshah’s London ISKCON Visit Goes Viral After Dispute Over Chicken Eater
Rakhi Revolution 2025: Your Guide To This Year’s Hottest Rakhi Trends!
Parliament Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge Grills Govt On Operation Sindoor, Trump’s Ceasefire Mediation Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Parliament Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge Grills Govt On Operation Sindoor, Trump’s Ceasefire Mediation Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Parliament Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge Grills Govt On Operation Sindoor, Trump’s Ceasefire Mediation Claim
Parliament Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge Grills Govt On Operation Sindoor, Trump’s Ceasefire Mediation Claim
Parliament Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge Grills Govt On Operation Sindoor, Trump’s Ceasefire Mediation Claim
Parliament Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge Grills Govt On Operation Sindoor, Trump’s Ceasefire Mediation Claim

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?