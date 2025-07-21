LIVE TV
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Begins With Emotional Tributes To Pahalgam Terror Attack & Air India Crash Victims

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Begins With Emotional Tributes To Pahalgam Terror Attack & Air India Crash Victims

The Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 began with tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and Air India AI-171 crash. PM Modi hailed political unity against terrorism, urged MPs to prioritize national interest, and called for meaningful debates on key bills.

Parliament Monsoon Session Opens with Tributes as PM Modi Calls for Unity and Meaningful Debate. (Photo: Sansad TV/YouTube)
Parliament Monsoon Session Opens with Tributes as PM Modi Calls for Unity and Meaningful Debate. (Photo: Sansad TV/YouTube)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 12:09:41 IST

The first monsoon session of Parliament after Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor began today on July 21. The Monsoon Session started on a sad note. Members of Parliament mourned the loss of the Pahalgam terror attack victims and the tragic Air India AI-171 plane crash. The session, however, soon filled with chaos and sounds when opposition members disrupted Question Hour with slogans. 

Before the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the record display of unity by Indian political parties after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, that killed 26 people. “The brutal atrocities in Pahalgam have shaken the entire world,” PM Modi told a gathering. “Members from different political parties, looking beyond party lines, visited different parts of the world to unveil Pakistan’s face of terrorism. Their concerted efforts created a good atmosphere and echoed India’s voice abroad.” PM said.

PM Modi congratulated MPs ahead of Parliament monsoon session

Prime Minister also congratulated MPs and political parties on giving top priority to national interest, observing that their diplomatic efforts served to speed up India’s stature in the world. “I feel blessed to appreciate their contribution today,” he said.

ALSO READ: What Is Special Intensive Revision? Bihar Voter List Row Set To Dominate Parliament Monsoon Session

‘This Session Will Celebrate India’s Strength’
In the future, PM Modi announced that the Monsoon Session will honor India’s military prowess and capabilities while motivating the country. He called upon MPs to keep the same spirit of togetherness observed outside Parliament. “The nation has seen the power of unity. Let this Parliament strengthen that power and propel it further,” he stated.

‘National Interest Above Party Politics’
Recognizing the variegation of political opinions, the Prime Minister underlined that national interest has to be prioritized. “Each party would have its view, but if it is for the nation, we are together. It is the true spirit of Indian democracy,” he said.

PM Modi concluded by stating that he was confident the Monsoon Session would take the country’s development forward. “A number of important bills to empower citizens and hasten progress will be brought. I hope that there will be fruitful and high-level debates,” he said, wishing all Members of Parliament best wishes.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Session Of Parliament Begins Today LIVE Updates: PM Modi Addresses Media Ahead The Session










