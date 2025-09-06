BRS' Harish Rao accuses Kavitha of "repeating" opposition's comments after her suspension from party

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 11:01:08 IST

Shamshabad (Telangana) [India], September 6 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA T Harish Rao on Saturday alleged that suspended MLC K Kavitha is “repeating” comments of opposition parties to attack him and his party.

Harish Rao reaffirmed his commitment to party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao and Telangana. He also dismissed the allegations related to the CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project, saying his political journey is like an open book.

“My 25-year political journey is like an open book. Some political parties have been making comments against my party and me for some time now, and she is repeating those same comments. I’ll leave it to her wisdom as to why she is making those comments. Under the leadership of KCR, for the last two and a half decades, as a disciplined worker, my commitment and role in the formation and development of the state are known to everyone,” Harish Rao told reporters.

Harish Rao also said that he would continue to work to bring back KCR and the BRS back to power in the state.

“Today, in the state, farmers are in distress on one hand because they are not getting urea. On the other hand, the people in the flood-affected areas are in a lot of trouble. The systems that KCR worked so hard for a decade to build, the Revanth Reddy government is deliberately trying to dismantle them, one by one. In such circumstances, our focus will be on helping the people in distress and saving this state from the hands of Telangana’s traitors. We are the ones who fought for the formation of this state, and we are responsible for protecting it. We will spend all our time on that. We will all work together to bring the BRS party back to power under the leadership of KCR and remove the suffering of these people,” he said.

On September 1, K Kavitha, while reacting to the Telangana government’s decision to order a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project, alleged that any taint on KCR’s image regarding the Kaleshwaram issue is due to BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, accusing them of conspiring against her and KCR. Kavitha was suspended from the party after her remarks against Harish Rao and Santosh Rao. She has also resigned from the MLC position.

“In the CBI probe, KCR will emerge spotless, like a pearl washed clean… If KCR’s image is tainted in the Kaleshwaram issue, the reason is Harish Rao and Santosh Rao. Despite several conspiracies against me by them, I endured. Behind Harish and Santosh Rao, it is certainly Revanth Reddy,” Kavitha had said.

She further added, “I am not a puppet to play to the tunes of the BJP or the Congress… KCR never thinks about food or money. But false accusations are being hurled at KCR. People will remember the Kaleshwaram project for 200 years to come. It is tragic that a great leader like KCR is now facing a CBI probe.”

Kavitha’s comment came after Telangana government recently ordered a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project issue. A commission led by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose has already been constituted to investigate alleged irregularities, misuse of funds, and corruption in the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

