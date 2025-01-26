Buggy’, Reinstated Last Year, Transports President Murmu And Indonesian Counterpart To Republic Day Parade At Kartavya Path

On January 26, 2025, the traditional gold-plated, horse-drawn buggy made its return for the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, carrying President Droupadi Murmu and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest for this year. This marks the continuation of a long-standing tradition, briefly interrupted for security reasons, and adds an element of historical charm to the grand parade at Kartavya Path.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Glimpse into the Tradition

The buggy, which is drawn by a unique mix of Indian and Austrian horses, carries deep symbolic value. It features the national emblem of India—the four lions—in gold and is adorned with gold-plated rims. This iconic carriage is escorted by the Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak, the President’s bodyguards, who are the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.

The tradition of using the horse-drawn buggy to transport India’s President and the chief guest has been in place for several decades, though its use was paused after the tragic assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards in October 1984. Due to the heightened security concerns following this event, the tradition was discontinued, and Presidents began arriving at official events in limousines.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Discontinuation and Revival of the Buggy

In the aftermath of the 1984 assassination, the presidential buggy was retired from use for security reasons. The limousine became the primary mode of transport for India’s Presidents. However, the buggy made a stunning comeback in January 2024 when President Droupadi Murmu and her guest, French President Emmanuel Macron, were brought to the Kartavya Path in the same traditional buggy during the Republic Day celebrations.

While the buggy had briefly made a return for the Beating Retreat ceremony in 2014 under President Pranab Mukherjee, this was the first time in decades that it was used for the Republic Day Parade. This revival adds a ceremonial and symbolic element to the event, reflecting India’s rich heritage.

The return of the buggy is not just a nod to the past, but a reaffirmation of India’s deep-rooted traditions and its evolving security and ceremonial practices. As the country celebrated its 76th Republic Day in 2025, the buggy became an important reminder of India’s journey from the independence struggle to a robust democratic republic.

Republic Day 2025: A Commemoration of India’s Constitution

Republic Day, celebrated on January 26 each year, marks the day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, transforming India into a sovereign democratic republic. The date also holds historical significance as it was on January 26, 1930, that the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj or complete independence.

The tradition of using the presidential buggy thus ties into this sense of national pride, continuity, and remembrance, making the Republic Day parade not just a display of military might and cultural richness but also a celebration of India’s heritage and achievements.

Read More : Chandigarh’s Tableau At Republic Day Parade: A Celebration Of Heritage And Modernity