Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Buggy’, Reinstated Last Year, Transports President Murmu And Indonesian Counterpart To Republic Day Parade At Kartavya Path

On January 26, 2025, the traditional gold-plated, horse-drawn buggy made its return for the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, carrying President Droupadi Murmu and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest for this year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Buggy’, Reinstated Last Year, Transports President Murmu And Indonesian Counterpart To Republic Day Parade At Kartavya Path


On January 26, 2025, the traditional gold-plated, horse-drawn buggy made its return for the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, carrying President Droupadi Murmu and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest for this year. This marks the continuation of a long-standing tradition, briefly interrupted for security reasons, and adds an element of historical charm to the grand parade at Kartavya Path.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Glimpse into the Tradition

The buggy, which is drawn by a unique mix of Indian and Austrian horses, carries deep symbolic value. It features the national emblem of India—the four lions—in gold and is adorned with gold-plated rims. This iconic carriage is escorted by the Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak, the President’s bodyguards, who are the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.

The tradition of using the horse-drawn buggy to transport India’s President and the chief guest has been in place for several decades, though its use was paused after the tragic assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards in October 1984. Due to the heightened security concerns following this event, the tradition was discontinued, and Presidents began arriving at official events in limousines.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Discontinuation and Revival of the Buggy

In the aftermath of the 1984 assassination, the presidential buggy was retired from use for security reasons. The limousine became the primary mode of transport for India’s Presidents. However, the buggy made a stunning comeback in January 2024 when President Droupadi Murmu and her guest, French President Emmanuel Macron, were brought to the Kartavya Path in the same traditional buggy during the Republic Day celebrations.

While the buggy had briefly made a return for the Beating Retreat ceremony in 2014 under President Pranab Mukherjee, this was the first time in decades that it was used for the Republic Day Parade. This revival adds a ceremonial and symbolic element to the event, reflecting India’s rich heritage.

The return of the buggy is not just a nod to the past, but a reaffirmation of India’s deep-rooted traditions and its evolving security and ceremonial practices. As the country celebrated its 76th Republic Day in 2025, the buggy became an important reminder of India’s journey from the independence struggle to a robust democratic republic.

Republic Day 2025: A Commemoration of India’s Constitution

Republic Day, celebrated on January 26 each year, marks the day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, transforming India into a sovereign democratic republic. The date also holds historical significance as it was on January 26, 1930, that the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj or complete independence.

The tradition of using the presidential buggy thus ties into this sense of national pride, continuity, and remembrance, making the Republic Day parade not just a display of military might and cultural richness but also a celebration of India’s heritage and achievements.

Read More : Chandigarh’s Tableau At Republic Day Parade: A Celebration Of Heritage And Modernity

Filed under

Republic Day Parade

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code On January 27: What Are the Key Provisions?

Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code On January 27: What Are the Key Provisions?

Padma Awards 2025: Check Out The Winners In The Literature And Education Category

Padma Awards 2025: Check Out The Winners In The Literature And Education Category

French Cyclists Traveling From Delhi To Kathmandu Via Google Maps Stray Into Bareilly, UP

French Cyclists Traveling From Delhi To Kathmandu Via Google Maps Stray Into Bareilly, UP

BSF Camel Contingent Marches At Kartavya Path: Republic Day Parade 2025

BSF Camel Contingent Marches At Kartavya Path: Republic Day Parade 2025

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Daughter Calls For Repatriation Of His Ashes From Tokyo On His 128th Birth Anniversary

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Daughter Calls For Repatriation Of His Ashes From Tokyo On His...

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan And Shraddha Kapoor Shine As They Strike A Pose With Hollywood Icons Anthony Hopkins, Amanda Seyfried

Hrithik Roshan And Shraddha Kapoor Shine As They Strike A Pose With Hollywood Icons Anthony

Hina Khan Reveals How Her Boyfriend Also Shaved His Head During Her Cancer Treatment: He Left Everything

Hina Khan Reveals How Her Boyfriend Also Shaved His Head During Her Cancer Treatment: He

Was Saif Ali Khan Given Preferential Treatment? Reports Suggest An Insurance Company Approved Rs 25 Lakh For Actor In Just Few Hours

Was Saif Ali Khan Given Preferential Treatment? Reports Suggest An Insurance Company Approved Rs 25

Did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Play PR Games With Shahid Kapoor? Deva Actor Reveals Humiliation, Watch

Did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Play PR Games With Shahid Kapoor? Deva Actor Reveals

How Much Does Lizzo Weigh? Singer Achieves Her Weight-Loss Goal, Internet Says ‘That Ozempic Is Like Magic’

How Much Does Lizzo Weigh? Singer Achieves Her Weight-Loss Goal, Internet Says ‘That Ozempic Is

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox