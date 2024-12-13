Home
Friday, December 13, 2024
Building Collapse In Mumbai’s Dongri Area, No Death Reported Yet

Teams from the fire brigade and police immediately arrived at the site with five vehicles to carry out search and rescue operations.

Building Collapse In Mumbai’s Dongri Area, No Death Reported Yet

In the early hours of Friday, a section of a five-storey building named Noor Villa in Mumbai’s Dongri area collapsed, sparking concerns about the city’s aging infrastructure. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Emergency Response

Teams from the fire brigade and police immediately arrived at the site with five vehicles to carry out search and rescue operations. Efforts to clear the debris are ongoing, and authorities are ensuring the area remains secure to prevent further risks.

The incident drew a large crowd of locals, with videos of the collapse quickly making rounds on social media, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Statements from Officials

Congress MLA Amin Ali confirmed that Noor Villa was in a precarious condition prior to the incident. “The building had visible cracks, and funds were being arranged for its repairs. Unfortunately, the work was not completed, leading to today’s partial collapse,” he stated.

He also assured that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), along with police and fire brigade personnel, are working diligently to manage the situation and clear the debris.

A Broader Concern

The collapse of Noor Villa underscores the persistent issue of dilapidated buildings in Mumbai, where aging structures pose significant risks to residents. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for timely maintenance and repair of such properties to prevent tragedies.

Filed under

Building Collapse Dogra Mumbai building collapse

