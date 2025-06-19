Burnt Currency Scandal: Panel Pushes For Justice Yashwant Sharma’s Removal, India’s First Judicial Impeachment

Imagine piles of half-burnt ₹500 notes tucked away in the storeroom of a judge’s official residence. Sounds like the plot of a courtroom drama, right? Well, this is very much real and the Supreme Court-appointed three-judge panel has just dropped a bombshell.

In a striking development, a three-judge committee appointed by the Supreme Court has concluded that there is sufficient evidence to initiate impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma, currently serving at the Allahabad High Court. This follows the discovery of large amounts of burnt cash at his official residence in March 2025, a scandal that has sent shockwaves through the judiciary.

The detailed 64-page report, accessed by NewsX, is the result of a rigorous investigation involving 55 witness testimonies, site visits, and thorough examination of electronic and physical evidence. The panel was led by Chief Justices Sheel Nagu (Punjab & Haryana), GS Sandhawalia (Himachal Pradesh), and Justice Anu Sivaraman (Karnataka).

What Did The Committee Conclude In The Justice Yashwant Varma Case?

1. Burnt Currency Found in Justice Varma’s Store Room

Through consistent eyewitness accounts from firefighters, police personnel, and security staff, supported by geotagged photographs and videos, the committee established the presence of large piles of half-burnt ₹500 notes in the locked store room of Justice Varma’s official residence at 30 Tughlaq Crescent, New Delhi.

2. The Store Room Was Under Justice Varma's Exclusive Control

Contrary to claims that the room was accessible to outsiders, the committee found that access was tightly controlled by Justice Varma and his family. Security personnel confirmed that the store room was locked and entry was only permitted with their approval. Arguments regarding the store room’s physical distance from the main residence were deemed irrelevant.

3. Justice Varma Failed to Account for the Cash

Justice Varma denied the presence of the currency and alleged a conspiracy but did not provide any credible evidence or explanation. He failed to identify the owner of the money or explain why no police complaint or formal report was filed regarding the alleged conspiracy. Additionally, his conduct—such as not visiting the premises immediately after the incident or securing CCTV footage—was noted as suspicious.

The committee further found that burnt currency was likely removed during the early hours following the fire by close aides of Justice Varma, including his private secretary Rajinder Singh Karki and a trusted domestic staff member. Evidence suggests deliberate attempts to suppress information, including instructing fire personnel to exclude mention of the cash from their reports.

Judicial Integrity At Stake: Justice Yashwant Varma Faces Historic Impeachment Proceedings

The report drives home a vital message: probity and integrity aren’t just virtues for judges, they are the very bedrock of public trust in the judiciary. When unaccounted cash surfaces, coupled with alleged attempts to hide it, that foundation shakes dangerously, warranting serious consequences including removal from office.

Now, here’s where the plot thickens. Justice Yashwant Varma stands firm, refusing to step down and insisting that the entire process is fundamentally unjust. Since his transfer to the Allahabad High Court, he hasn’t been given any judicial assignments. Meanwhile, behind closed doors, political consensus seems to be aligning toward launching impeachment proceedings, a move that, if it happens, would mark a historic first: the forced removal of a sitting judge in independent India.

So, what does this mean for the judiciary and for you as a citizen? This unfolding saga isn’t just a scandal; it’s a defining moment for judicial accountability and the standards expected from those sworn to uphold the law. Will this set a new benchmark for transparency and integrity, or will it raise more questions than answers? Only time will tell—but one thing is clear: the eyes of the nation are watching closely.

