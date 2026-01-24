LIVE TV
Home > India > CA Aspirant, IT Graduate, Priest Among 8 Arrested in ₹14.8-Crore 'Digital Arrest' Scam Targeting Elderly Delhi Couple in Their 80s

CA Aspirant, IT Graduate, Priest Among 8 Arrested in ₹14.8-Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Targeting Elderly Delhi Couple in Their 80s

Delhi Police have uncovered one of India’s most damaging “digital arrest” frauds after arresting eight men accused of cheating an elderly couple in their 80s out of Rs 14.8 crore.

8 Arrested in ₹14.8-Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Targeting Elderly Delhi Couple. Photo: PTI
8 Arrested in ₹14.8-Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Targeting Elderly Delhi Couple. Photo: PTI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 24, 2026 19:56:36 IST

CA Aspirant, IT Graduate, Priest Among 8 Arrested in ₹14.8-Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Targeting Elderly Delhi Couple in Their 80s

Delhi Police have uncovered one of India’s most damaging “digital arrest” frauds after arresting eight men accused of cheating an elderly couple in their 80s out of Rs 14.8 crore. The accused, ranging from a CA aspirant and an IT graduate to a priest, allegedly used technical expertise and fake digital enforcement tactics to manipulate the victims into transferring large sums of money. 

Investigators say the men were part of a wider network linked to international handlers, with the probe still underway to trace other members of the syndicate.

Who Are the 8 Arrested in the Digital Arrest Scam?

Divyang Patel, 30, a BCom graduate who had cleared his CA Intermediate examination, was the first to be arrested in the case. Patel ran an organisation named Floresta Foundation along with a business advisory firm. Investigators said the NGO existed largely on paper and was allegedly used to receive and move illicit funds. Working closely with him was Krutik Shitole, 26, an IT diploma holder who studied in New Zealand. Both were arrested in Gujarat on January 15.

The following day, police arrested Arun Kumar Tiwari, 45, a BA graduate employed as a private data-entry operator from Uttar Pradesh. On January 19, Mahavir Sharma, 27, a BCom graduate, was taken into custody. This was followed by the arrest of Pradyuman Tiwari, a priest from Varanasi who conducts private religious rituals.

The last set of arrests took place on January 21, when police detained Ankit Mishra, a BCom graduate and former sales executive, along with Bhupender Kumar Mishra, 37, an MBA working in the private sector, and Aadesh Kumar Singh, 36, who runs a private tuition and coaching service. These arrests were carried out across Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

Investigators said the eight accused were not the masterminds but functioned as facilitators, using and managing “mule” bank accounts to route defrauded money at the direction of an international syndicate. During the operation, police seized seven mobile phones and several chequebooks. Authorities said further investigation is underway to identify other members linked to the network.

How the ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Trapped an Elderly Delhi Couple

The victims in the case—Om Taneja, 81, and his wife Indira, 77—were subjected to what police have termed one of the most disturbing “digital arrest” frauds in recent times. The Delhi-based couple, who returned from the United States in 2016, were allegedly kept under round-the-clock video surveillance for over two weeks.

The ordeal reportedly began in December when Indira received a phone call warning that her number would be disconnected over alleged “obscene calls.” She was then connected to a man posing as a police officer during a video call, with banners reading “Colaba Police” displayed in the background to appear authentic.

The callers claimed her bank account was linked to a major money-laundering case. When Indira told them her husband was recovering from surgery and unable to travel to Mumbai, the fraudsters suggested conducting a “digital verification” from home. She recalled being told that the matter involved national security, citing her return from the US as justification.

For nearly 17 days, the couple were allegedly confined to their Greater Kailash home, constantly monitored through video calls and threatened with severe consequences. During this period, they were made to transfer money from their fixed deposits into accounts described as “RBI-mandated” for verification, completing eight transactions in total.

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 7:56 PM IST
CA Aspirant, IT Graduate, Priest Among 8 Arrested in ₹14.8-Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Targeting Elderly Delhi Couple in Their 80s

