CA Day 2025: ICAI To Celebrate 77th Foundation Day At Bharat Mandapam

Every year on July 1st, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) celebrates Chartered Accountants’ Day (CA Day). The day is observed to pay tributes and acknowledge the role of CAs in shaping India’s financial system and contributing to its growth and development.

In 2025, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will mark its 77th anniversary with grand celebrations at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Significance of Chartered Accountants

A Chartered Accountant (CA) is a profession of highly skilled individuals who play an important role in ensuring the stability of businesses, promoting economic development, and maintaining the financial sector.

Chartered Accountants (CA) ensure financial transparency, compliance, and economic growth of the country by recognition of their profession through their dedication and hard work.

They specialize in accounting, auditing, taxation, and financial management, offering crucial services such as financial reporting, risk assessment, and strategic financial guidance.

History of ICAI and CA Day

By a parliamentary act, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was founded on July 1, 1949.

It is a financial organization and the second-largest profession in the country. ICAI is India’s only authority for regulating and licensing the accounting and financial audit professions.

It is essential because Chartered Accountants are required to follow ethical standards, it helps in providing strategic financial advice, and it also ensures Financial Compliance and Accuracy.

How ICAI Celebrates Its Day?

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) hosts many events to celebrate its foundation day and the profession’s importance.

To mark the occasion, ICAI organizes events like:

Seminars and Conferences: Discussing new emerging trends in technology, finance, and taxation.

Awareness campaign: it also showcases an Awareness campaign to raise awareness among the public about finance.

Award Ceremonies: Honoring the top CAs and contributions to the profession through Prize distribution.

Not only does ICAI organize the event, but also educational institutions and firms celebrate its occasion by organizing webinars and social media campaigns, etc.

