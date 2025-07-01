Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Live TV
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Home > India > CA Day 2025: ICAI To Celebrate 77th Foundation Day At Bharat Mandapam

CA Day 2025: ICAI To Celebrate 77th Foundation Day At Bharat Mandapam

ICAI 2025 celebrates the 77th anniversary of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1. This day honors the work of the CA and their dedication and hard work to bring transparency in the finance sector and enhance economic growth.

ICAI 2025 celebrates the 77th anniversary of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1
ICAI 2025 celebrates the 77th anniversary of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1

Published By: Yashika Arora
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 11:29:54 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Every year on July 1st, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) celebrates Chartered Accountants’ Day (CA Day). The day is observed to pay tributes and acknowledge the role of CAs in shaping India’s financial system and contributing to its growth and development.

In 2025, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will mark its 77th anniversary with grand celebrations at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Significance of Chartered Accountants

A Chartered Accountant (CA) is a profession of highly skilled individuals who play an important role in ensuring the stability of businesses, promoting economic development, and maintaining the financial sector. 

Chartered Accountants (CA) ensure financial transparency, compliance, and economic growth of the country by recognition of their profession through their dedication and hard work.

You Might Be Interested In

They specialize in accounting, auditing, taxation, and financial management, offering crucial services such as financial reporting, risk assessment, and strategic financial guidance.

History of ICAI and CA Day 

By a parliamentary act, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was founded on July 1, 1949.
It is a financial organization and the second-largest profession in the country. ICAI is India’s only authority for regulating and licensing the accounting and financial audit professions.

It is essential because Chartered Accountants are required to follow ethical standards, it helps in providing strategic financial advice, and it also ensures Financial Compliance and Accuracy.

How ICAI Celebrates Its Day?

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) hosts many events to celebrate its foundation day and the profession’s importance.
To mark the occasion, ICAI organizes events like: 

Seminars and Conferences: Discussing new emerging trends in technology, finance, and taxation.
Awareness campaign: it also showcases an Awareness campaign to raise awareness among the public about finance.
Award Ceremonies: Honoring the top CAs and contributions to the profession through Prize distribution.

Not only does ICAI organize the event, but also educational institutions and firms celebrate its occasion by organizing webinars and social media campaigns, etc.

ALSO READ: Happy Doctor’s Day: Here Are Some Beautiful Quotes To Share On This Special Occassion

Tags: chartered accountantsicai dayinstitute of chartered accountants of india
Advertisement

More News

Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal
Virat Kohli’s Nephew Aryaveer Enters Cricket, Meet The Kohli Family Members And Their Ventures Beyond Cricket

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?