Calcutta Rape Survivor Skips Court Appearance, Medical Test, Phone Switched Off

The Kolkata IIM rape case has taken a turn, when the 24 year old woman who alleged that she was raped by a second year IIM student on Friday, skips the court hearing on Monday to record her statement. Kolkata Police also confirmed that she skipped the scheduled medico-legal examination. A senior police officer stated that they were unable to contact the survivor, as both her and her father’s mobile phones remained switched off.

The survivor was expected to record her statement under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which plays a critical role in such cases.

Police Arrest Accused, Continue Probe in Absence of Key Testimonies

Police had arrested the accused, 26-year-old Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, based on the survivor’s initial complaint. Investigators alleged that the accused drugged and raped the woman, a psychological counsellor, inside the IIM Calcutta hostel premises.

Authorities booked him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 64 (rape), 123 (administering drugs to commit an offence), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(12) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 76 (forceful disrobing of a woman). The court has remanded him to police custody until July 19.

Police have stressed that the survivor’s official statement and medical report remain crucial.

Survivor’s Father Disputes Rape Allegation, Claims Complaint Was Forced

The survivor’s father, a practicing advocate in a district court, contradicted her claims. He told media on Saturday that no one had misbehaved with his daughter. “My daughter said that no one misbehaved with her. She called me around 9.40 pm on Friday and said that she fell down from a vehicle and lost consciousness. She was made to file the complaint,” he said, without specifying who compelled her to do so. His statement has added complexity to the investigation, though police maintained that an adult survivor’s statement recorded before a magistrate holds legal weight.

Forensic Delays Persist as Survivor Declines to Submit Clothing for Testing

According to a police official, the survivor has refused to submit her clothes for forensic testing, a key step in collecting biological and material evidence in rape cases. The court has granted another opportunity for her to record her statement on Tuesday under Section 183 of the BNSS. Officials stated that the medical tests for both the survivor and the accused remain essential for identifying injuries and collecting DNA samples. The West Bengal Commission for Women confirmed their inability to reach the survivor or her family for clarification on the matter.

