LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Live TV
TRENDING |
bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Home > India > Calcutta Rape Survivor Skips Court Appearance, Medical Test, Phone Switched Off

Calcutta Rape Survivor Skips Court Appearance, Medical Test, Phone Switched Off

The IIM Calcutta rape survivor missed her court and medical appointments, delaying investigation. Police said her testimony and forensic evidence remain critical, while the accused stays in custody. Her father claimed she was forced to file the complaint.

IIM Kolkata Rape Survivior

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 22:45:14 IST

The Kolkata IIM rape case has taken a turn, when the 24 year old woman who alleged that  she was raped by a second year IIM student on Friday, skips the court hearing on Monday to record her statement. Kolkata Police also confirmed that she skipped the scheduled medico-legal examination. A senior police officer stated that they were unable to contact the survivor, as both her and her father’s mobile phones remained switched off.

The survivor was expected to record her statement under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which plays a critical role in such cases.

Police Arrest Accused, Continue Probe in Absence of Key Testimonies

Police had arrested the accused, 26-year-old Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, based on the survivor’s initial complaint. Investigators alleged that the accused drugged and raped the woman, a psychological counsellor, inside the IIM Calcutta hostel premises.

Authorities booked him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 64 (rape), 123 (administering drugs to commit an offence), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(12) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 76 (forceful disrobing of a woman). The court has remanded him to police custody until July 19. 

Police have stressed that the survivor’s official statement and medical report remain crucial.

Survivor’s Father Disputes Rape Allegation, Claims Complaint Was Forced

The survivor’s father, a practicing advocate in a district court, contradicted her claims. He told media on Saturday that no one had misbehaved with his daughter. “My daughter said that no one misbehaved with her. She called me around 9.40 pm on Friday and said that she fell down from a vehicle and lost consciousness. She was made to file the complaint,” he said, without specifying who compelled her to do so. His statement has added complexity to the investigation, though police maintained that an adult survivor’s statement recorded before a magistrate holds legal weight.

Forensic Delays Persist as Survivor Declines to Submit Clothing for Testing

According to a police official, the survivor has refused to submit her clothes for forensic testing, a key step in collecting biological and material evidence in rape cases. The court has granted another opportunity for her to record her statement on Tuesday under Section 183 of the BNSS. Officials stated that the medical tests for both the survivor and the accused remain essential for identifying injuries and collecting DNA samples. The West Bengal Commission for Women confirmed their inability to reach the survivor or her family for clarification on the matter.

Must Read: Radhika Was Not Okay For the Past 10 Days: The Police Calls It Open And Shut Case

Tags: Calcutta Rape SurvivorKolkata IIM rape case

More News

Two Former Israeli Prime Ministers Reject Plans For Gaza ‘Humanitarian City’
Omar Abdullah Alleges Manhandling By Security During Martyrs’ Day Visit In Srinagar
Golden Temple In Punjab Receives Bomb Threat, SGPC Files Police Complaint
Calcutta Rape Survivor Skips Court Appearance, Medical Test, Phone Switched Off
Trump approves supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine amidst Russian attacks
Ireland Deems US Tariffs “Not Tenable” As Martin Urges EU To Hold Course On Negotiation
Italy Warns Against Transatlantic Trade War As Meloni Urges Continued EU-US Talks
Ravindra Jadeja Leaves Lord’s Test Mid-Innings: What’s Behind The Decision?
London Plane Crash: All 4 Aboard SUZ1 Flight Dead, Identification Awaited
France Urges Swift EU Response To US Tariffs As Macron Backs Countermeasure Readiness

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?