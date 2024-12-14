Cash-For-Job Scam: ED Accuses TN Minister Senthil Balaji Of Trial Delay In SC

Enforcement Directorate has petitioned the Supreme Court to cancel the bail of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, accusing him of deliberately delaying trial court proceedings in a money laundering case tied to a cash-for-job scam.

In an affidavit filed in response to a victim’s petition, the ED alleged that Balaji has sabotaged the ongoing trial since his release on bail. The Supreme Court granted bail to Balaji on September 26, noting the unlikelihood of the trial concluding soon. However, the ED claims his actions post-release have derailed witness examinations and violated court directives to expedite the trial.

Allegations Against Balaji

The ED stated that Balaji had sought multiple adjournments on frivolous grounds, including applications for digital record copies and changes in legal counsel, which stalled proceedings. “Balaji has blatantly disregarded the judicial process, prolonging the cross-examination of Prosecution Witness 4 for nearly two months,” the affidavit said.

The agency also raised concerns about Balaji’s reinstatement as a minister on September 29, just days after his bail. It alleged that his return to office could potentially influence witnesses, many of whom worked under his supervision during his tenure as transport minister.

The ED reiterated its claim that Balaji turned the recruitment process in the Tamil Nadu transport department into a “corrupt chiefdom” during his term as transport minister in the AIADMK government between 2011 and 2015.

Court Proceedings

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, informed a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Oka on Friday that Balaji’s actions were sabotaging the trial. The bench, also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, permitted the ED to submit its affidavit and scheduled the next hearing for December 18.

The Supreme Court had earlier expressed concern over Balaji’s reappointment as a minister, questioning its impact on witness independence.

Background of the Case

The ED arrested Balaji on June 14, 2023, accusing him of laundering money obtained through fraudulent recruitment practices in the transport department. The agency initiated its probe in July 2021 after Tamil Nadu police registered three FIRs in 2018.

The ED’s charge sheet alleged that Balaji, as transport minister, exploited his position for personal gain, acquiring illicit proceeds from the recruitment scam.

Despite his 471-day incarceration, Balaji resumed his role in the Tamil Nadu cabinet, holding key portfolios such as electricity, prohibition, and excise.

Concerns Over Trial Integrity

The ED has highlighted the proximity between Balaji and key witnesses, emphasizing the risk of undue influence. It urged the Supreme Court to revoke his bail to ensure a fair and impartial trial.

As the December 18 hearing approaches, the case continues to draw significant attention, raising questions about governance, accountability, and judicial efficiency in Tamil Nadu.

