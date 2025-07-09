LIVE TV
Home > India > CBI Brings Back 2002 Fraud Accused Monika Kapoor From USA After 20-Year Hunt

CBI Brings Back 2002 Fraud Accused Monika Kapoor From USA After 20-Year Hunt

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) successfully extradited Monika Kapoor from the United States on July 9, 2025, in connection with a 2002 import-export fraud case. Kapoor, accused of forging export documents to secure duty-free gold licenses worth ₹2.36 crore, had been on the run for over two decades.

Monika Kapoor Extradited From USA : CBI

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 11:04:48 IST

In the latest development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) successfully extradited Monika Kapoor from the United States on July 9, 2025, ending a two-decade-long pursuit. Kapoor, proprietor of M/s Monika Overseas, had fled India after being accused in a 2002 import-export fraud case.

Investigators found she conspired with her brothers, Rajan Khanna and Rajiv Khanna, to forge export documents, including shipping bills, invoices, and bank certificates, to fraudulently obtain six duty-free gold import licenses valued at Rs 2.36 crore.

The accused sold these licenses at a premium to M/s Deep Exports, Ahmedabad, causing a government exchequer loss of Rs1.44 crore in 1998. 

CBI Filed Charges After Completing Investigation in 2004

Upon concluding its investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet on March 31, 2004, under Sections 120-B read with 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code against Monika Kapoor and her brothers. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Saket District Court convicted Rajan Khanna and Rajiv Khanna on December 20, 2017.

Monika Kapoor, however, evaded investigation and trial proceedings. On February 13, 2006, the trial court declared her a proclaimed offender. Authorities issued an open non-bailable arrest warrant on April 26, 2010, and also circulated a Red Corner Notice against her.

Extradition Proceedings Of Monika Kapoor Began In 2010

The CBI formally requested Kapoor’s extradition from the United States on October 19, 2010. After sustained coordination with American authorities, a CBI team traveled to the U.S. to take custody of the fugitive. This operation marks a significant milestone in cross-border enforcement of Indian law.

The team is bringing Kapoor back to India, where she is being produced before the competent court to face trial. The agency emphasized that her return demonstrates India’s commitment to holding economic offenders accountable, regardless of their international location.

Tags: CBIimport-export fraud caseMonika Kapoor

