Monday, October 28, 2024
Center Is Expected To Hold Census From 2025, No Official Statement Yet

The central government is expected to initiate the long-awaited census exercise in 2025, aiming for completion by 2026 according to reports from India Today, although there is no official statement yet. This marks a delay of four years since the last census was originally scheduled.

Implications for Delimitation

Once the census is finalized, the BJP-led government plans to undertake the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, with this process anticipated to conclude by 2028.

Calls for a Caste-Based Census

The Congress-led opposition has been vocal in demanding a caste-based census. However, the specifics of the upcoming census have yet to be disclosed. It is anticipated that next year’s census will include assessments of sub-sects within the General and SC-ST categories, as well as a count of individuals in the general, scheduled caste, and scheduled tribes categories.

Opposition Reacts

In response to the report, Congress leader Manickam Tagore expressed strong criticism of the government’s stance on not conducting a caste-based census. He stated, “Modi’s refusal to conduct a #CasteCensus is a clear betrayal of OBC communities. Ignoring the voices demanding justice, he’s denying our people their due representation—all because of political arrogance. Will RSS, JDU, & TDP stand with the people or stay silent?”

Rahul Gandhi’s Advocacy

Echoing the demand for a caste census, Rahul Gandhi recently emphasized the issue while addressing students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. He mentioned that the Congress party would reconsider reservations only when India becomes a “fair place.” Gandhi stressed the necessity of a caste census, pointing out that 90% of the country’s population—comprising OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis—lacks proper representation.

He described the caste census as a straightforward method to evaluate the participation of lower and backward castes, along with Dalits, in the country.

Filed under

caste census delimitation General SC-ST categories
