Monday, November 18, 2024
Chandrababu Naidu’s Brother Dies At 72: The Remarkable Story Of N Ramamurthy Naidu

N Ramamurthy Naidu, former TDP MLA and brother of Chandrababu Naidu, passed away at 72. Remembered for his political contributions, he leaves behind a lasting legacy.

Chandrababu Naidu’s Brother Dies At 72: The Remarkable Story Of N Ramamurthy Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh is in a state of mourning after the death of his younger brother, N Ramamurthy Naidu. He took his last breath on Saturday, November 18, in Hyderabad’s private super-specialty hospital, where he was already undergoing treatment for some health complications. He died at the age of 72.

Health Complications Lead To Demise

Ramamurthy Naidu was admitted to the hospital on November 14 following an arrest. He continued to remain unstable even after CPR due to his condition. Later on, he was diagnosed to have a non-communicating normal pressure hydrocephalus characterized by the collection of fluid inside the skull. He had been periodically needing ventilatory assistance due to respiratory impairment.

The hospital said that, after all the medical exertions, his health began to deteriorate and he succumbed at 12:45 PM on Saturday. “He was very unstable haemodynamically with low blood pressure and other complications,” the hospital said in an official bulletin.

Political Legacy And Family Ties

Ramamurthy Naidu served the Chandragiri assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh from 1994 to 1999 as a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He is very well remembered by all those who knew him for the service he offered his region and public life.

His family, including son Nara Rohit, Telugu’s popular movie star who was seen to be expressing deep grief at his father’s death.

Condolences Pour In

The death of N Ramamurthy Naidu has brought forth generous condolences from both political and family quarters. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) expressed his condolence through a very touching message. “The death of such a respected leader is shockingly tremendous; I pray for the soul of the departed to rest in peace,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu, very emotional and grieved, took his sorrow to social media by tweeting, “With a very heavy heart, I am informing everyone that my brother, former Chandragiri MLA Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, is no more. Rammurthy Naidu was a leader who served the people with a pure heart in public life. His departure has filled our family with extreme sorrow. I pray that his soul will find peace.”

Nara Lokesh, son of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, said: “Late uncle was also a friend. What he loved to remember the most about that moment with affection was their childhood”.

“Memories of my childhood bond with him are flooding back in rivulets, bringing tears to the eyes as I pay tribute to him. My uncle, who was a pillar of visible strength for us all these years, will now remain an everlasting memory. I pray to God for his soul to rest in peace. I urge everyone to stay strong during this time of profound sadness,” he wrote on X.

