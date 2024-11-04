TDP Leader Pledges Chandrababu Naidu’s Support Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024

The TDP leader further conveyed Naidu's perspective that institutions, whether Muslim, Hindu, or Christian, should have leadership from within the same religious community.

Amid growing opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 from various Muslim organizations, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader Nawab Jan assured on Sunday that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will not permit any legislation that could harm the interests of Muslims.

Addressing a gathering at the ‘Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan’ organized by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Jan appealed for unity to prevent the bill from passing in Parliament. “Chandrababu Naidu has always said he has two eyes — one Hindu and one Muslim. Any harm done to one eye affects the whole body,” Jan remarked, underscoring Naidu’s secular stance and commitment to minority welfare.

Jan emphasized that the benefits provided to Muslims under Naidu’s leadership were unparalleled since India’s independence. He highlighted Naidu’s secular mindset and pledged that Naidu would not support any bill that threatens Muslim interests. He also credited Naidu for forwarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which he believed was a critical step in addressing community concerns.

The TDP leader further conveyed Naidu’s perspective that institutions, whether Muslim, Hindu, or Christian, should have leadership from within the same religious community. “We will tolerate everything but will not tolerate any attempt to harm the unity of the country,” he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), lacking a majority in the Lok Sabha, relies on the support of allies such as the TDP and Janata Dal (U). Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind called on leaders like Naidu and JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar to heed the concerns of the Muslim community regarding the bill. The organization urged NDA’s secular allies to reconsider their stance on supporting what they called “dangerous” legislation.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in August, was referred to the Joint Committee after intense debates. The government clarified that the bill does not aim to interfere with mosque functions, while opposition members argued that it targets Muslims and undermines constitutional values. Tensions have risen in committee meetings, with opposition members objecting to invitations extended to organizations with no direct connection to waqf issues, while BJP members accused opposition parties of causing disruptions.

ALSO READ: 350 Sacks of Illegal Areca Nuts Worth Rs 2.4 Crore Captured By Assam Rifles In Manipur’s Churachandpur