Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma hails anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur, calls it "excellent"

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Thursday lauded security forces for carrying out a “restrained and successful” anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur district that resulted in the killing of 10 Naxals, including one carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore.

Speaking to reporters, Sharma said, “It was an excellent operation. It was a joint operation of CRPF’s Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, and DRG conducted in a very restrained manner. The operation lasted for 2 days. In the encounter, all the Naxals were killed. A Naxal with a bounty of Rs 1 crore was also killed. Along with that, nine other Naxals were killed.”

When asked about IED remains a big challenge for security forces as two soldiers were injured during the operation, Sharma said, “Across the world whichever will be the best technology for the IED detection, we are looking for it.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also praised the elimination of 10 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh during a joint operation by CRPF’s Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, and District Reserve Guard (DRG).

Shah further reiterated the Union Government’s commitment to eradicate naxalism from Chhattigarh by March 31, 2026, stating that all the naxalites should surrender on time. “Our security forces have achieved another major success against the Naxalites today.

In Chhattisgarh, CRPF’s Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, and DRG conducted a joint operation and eliminated 10 notorious Naxalites, including CCM Modem Balakrishna alias Manoj, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore. The remaining Naxalites should surrender in time. The complete eradication of red terror is certain before March 31st,” Shah said in a post on X.

Security forces neutralised 10 Naxals, including senior commander and Central Committee (CC) member Manoj alias Modem Balkrishna, during an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Gariyaband district, according to an official on Thursday.

Inspector General (IG) Raipur Range, Amresh Mishra, said earlier, “Encounter is underway between security forces and Naxals in Gariaband with intermittent exchange of firing. A few naxals are likely dead.”

In a similar incident, security forces neutralised one naxal in an encounter in the Kanker-Narayanpur border area. Officials identified the naxal as the PLGA Military Company 05 member who had a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head.

The encounter took place in the hilly jungle area of the village of Gedabeda of Police Station Partapur. Forces also recovered a .303 rifle and a walkie-talkie from the site. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.