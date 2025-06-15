CM Yogi Reviews Security Ahead of Amit Shah’s Visit to Distribute Letters to 60,244 UP Police Recruits

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hand over appointment letters to 60,244 newly selected police constables at a landmark event at the Defence Expo Ground in Lucknow today, June 15, 2025. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called it a “historic moment” in Uttar Pradesh’s youth employment and policing journey.

CM Yogi Reviews Security Preparations

On Saturday, June 14, CM Yogi conducted a thorough review of the security arrangements at the venue.

Accompanied by DGP Rajeev Krishna and senior officials, the Chief Minister ensured a multi-layered security setup, with drones, anti-sabotage checks, and surveillance systems in place for the high-profile event.

Scale of Recruitment and Women’s Representation

This police recruitment drive is among the largest in India’s history, with 12,048 women among the newly appointed constables.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam 2024 was held in August 2024 across 67 districts, with 1,174 exam centers and two shifts per day. The results were officially released on March 13, 2025.

The state received a record 48.17 lakh applications, reflecting overwhelming interest in police service careers.

Reform After the February Exam Leak

This comes after a previous exam conducted in February 2024 was cancelled due to a paper leak, sparking public outcry and criticism.

The state government pledged transparency, and the re-examination process was widely seen as a technology-driven and reform-oriented initiative.

According to officials, steps like biometric verification, strict center selection, and surveillance mechanisms were used to ensure fairness and prevent malpractice.

Training to Begin Shortly

The newly recruited constables are expected to begin training from June 20, 2025, at 112 designated centers across Uttar Pradesh.

The training program will run for around 13 months, covering law enforcement protocols, physical fitness, and community policing.

Employment Push and Political Backdrop

CM Yogi has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowering youth through public sector jobs.

Uttar Pradesh has reportedly offered over 8.5 lakh government jobs over the past eight years.

While the scale of the event is politically significant, especially ahead of upcoming state and local elections, officials insist the focus remains on merit, transparency, and strengthening law enforcement.

