Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > India > CM Yogi Reviews Security Ahead of Amit Shah’s Visit to Distribute Letters to 60,244 UP Police Recruits

CM Yogi Reviews Security Ahead of Amit Shah’s Visit to Distribute Letters to 60,244 UP Police Recruits

Amit Shah to distribute 60,244 police appointment letters in Lucknow today. CM Yogi reviews security at Defence Expo Ground ahead of the event.

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 11:24:04 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hand over appointment letters to 60,244 newly selected police constables at a landmark event at the Defence Expo Ground in Lucknow today, June 15, 2025. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called it a “historic moment” in Uttar Pradesh’s youth employment and policing journey.

CM Yogi Reviews Security Preparations

On Saturday, June 14, CM Yogi conducted a thorough review of the security arrangements at the venue.
Accompanied by DGP Rajeev Krishna and senior officials, the Chief Minister ensured a multi-layered security setup, with drones, anti-sabotage checks, and surveillance systems in place for the high-profile event.

Scale of Recruitment and Women’s Representation

This police recruitment drive is among the largest in India’s history, with 12,048 women among the newly appointed constables.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam 2024 was held in August 2024 across 67 districts, with 1,174 exam centers and two shifts per day. The results were officially released on March 13, 2025.

The state received a record 48.17 lakh applications, reflecting overwhelming interest in police service careers.

Reform After the February Exam Leak

This comes after a previous exam conducted in February 2024 was cancelled due to a paper leak, sparking public outcry and criticism.

The state government pledged transparency, and the re-examination process was widely seen as a technology-driven and reform-oriented initiative.

According to officials, steps like biometric verification, strict center selection, and surveillance mechanisms were used to ensure fairness and prevent malpractice.

Training to Begin Shortly

The newly recruited constables are expected to begin training from June 20, 2025, at 112 designated centers across Uttar Pradesh.

The training program will run for around 13 months, covering law enforcement protocols, physical fitness, and community policing.

Employment Push and Political Backdrop

CM Yogi has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowering youth through public sector jobs.

Uttar Pradesh has reportedly offered over 8.5 lakh government jobs over the past eight years.

While the scale of the event is politically significant, especially ahead of upcoming state and local elections, officials insist the focus remains on merit, transparency, and strengthening law enforcement.

ALSO READ: Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: 7 Dead As Chopper Crashes Between Gaurikund And Sonprayag

Tags: amit shahlatest india newsyogi
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’
BJP Blames Revanth Reddy For Dodging Responsibility On Unfulfilled Promises

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?