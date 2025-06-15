Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: 7 Dead As Chopper Crashes Between Gaurikund And Sonprayag

A helicopter carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath Dham crashed between Gaurikund and Sonprayag on Tuesday, with Seven people dead. The aircraft, operated by Aryan Aviation, had taken off from Guptkashi for a routine 10-minute flight to the Himalayan shrine when tragedy struck.

Kedarnath Chopper Crash Caused by Poor Visibility and Technical Failure

Seven people, including the pilot, were on board at the time of the crash.

According to Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Dr V Murugeshan, early reports suggest that the helicopter may have encountered a technical problem mid-flight.

Officials believe that poor visibility and sudden weather deterioration played a major role in the mishap.

The wreckage was spotted by villagers who were collecting fodder nearby and quickly alerted authorities.

Search and rescue teams, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were dispatched immediately to the crash location to begin recovery operations.

This incident marks the fifth aviation accident in Uttarakhand’s pilgrimage circuit since the Kedarnath temple reopened its doors to devotees on May 2.

Previous Kedarnath Chopper Incident Narrowly Avoided Disaster

Just a few days earlier, on June 7, another helicopter en route to Kedarnath from the Badasu helipad faced a mid-air technical fault.

The aircraft had just lifted off when it malfunctioned barely two meters above the ground.

The pilot made a swift decision to execute an emergency landing on the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund highway, directly below the helipad.

The tail of the helicopter struck a parked car, while the rotor blades damaged part of a shop.

Fortunately, there were no pedestrians or passing vehicles in the vicinity at the time.

The pilot suffered a back injury and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital before being referred to a higher medical center. All five passengers were unharmed.

Uttarakhand CM Offers Prayers After Kedarnath Chopper Crash

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared his condolences and concerns on social media following the Kedarnath chopper crash.

“Extremely sad news has been received about the helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration, and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the passengers.”

जनपद रुद्रप्रयाग में हेलीकॉप्टर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। एसडीआरएफ, स्थानीय प्रशासन एवं अन्य रेस्क्यू दल राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में जुटे हैं। बाबा केदार से सभी यात्रियों के सकुशल होने की कामना करता हूँ। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) June 15, 2025

The government has deployed additional rescue forces and has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.

Repeated Air Tragedies in Uttarakhand Raise Alarms

The frequency of air accidents in Uttarakhand is becoming a serious concern for aviation authorities.

On May 8, a helicopter travelling from Sahastradhara to Harshil crashed in Uttarkashi district near Gangani.

Six out of the seven people onboard were killed instantly. The lone survivor, who sustained severe injuries, was transferred to AIIMS Rishikesh for advanced treatment.

With challenging terrain and unpredictable weather, ensuring air safety on pilgrimage routes like Kedarnath remains an urgent priority.

ALSO READ: Delhi Weather Update: Rain Brings Relief From Heatwave, IMD Predicts Thunderstorm And Gusty Winds