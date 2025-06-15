Delhi Weather Update: Rain Brings Relief From Heatwave, IMD Predicts Thunderstorm And Gusty Winds

Delhi woke up to a change in mood and temperature on Sunday as showers swept across the city. The rainfall provided welcome relief from the scorching heat that had gripped the national capital for several days.

Rain and Thunderstorm Break Heatwave Spell

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that various parts of Delhi received rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong gusty winds. These weather changes brought a sharp drop in temperatures and also improved the city’s air quality.

According to the IMD, a “moderate to intense spell of rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, and squally winds reaching speeds of 80-100 kmph” passed through Delhi in the early hours.

Residents across Krishi Bhavan, Rafi Marg, and Udyog Bhawan witnessed heavy downpours and powerful winds sweeping the streets. The sudden change offered a brief escape from the days-long heatwave.

Two significant thundersqualls were recorded at Safdarjung between 3:48 AM and 4:00 AM. The first squall clocked wind speeds of up to 82 kmph, while the second saw even higher gusts, touching 104 kmph, as reported by the IMD.

IMD Weather Alert for Thunderstorm and Winds

As the rain lashed the city, the IMD issued a cautionary advisory for residents, asking them to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

“Stay indoors and avoid travel unless necessary,” read the IMD’s warning. The department highlighted risks such as flying debris and poor visibility on the roads due to strong winds.

Despite the relief rain brought, the intense weather caused some disruptions. Early morning commuters faced traffic snarls due to waterlogging in low-lying zones.

Roads in parts of Delhi slowed to a crawl as clogged drains and pooling rainwater created temporary hazards for both pedestrians and vehicles.

Delhi Heatwave Conditions Still Loom Large

Even with the sudden weather shift, Delhi remains under the shadow of persistent heatwave conditions. Earlier in the week, the IMD had warned that Delhi-NCR could witness extreme heat with temperatures possibly breaching the 45°C mark.

Thursday was particularly brutal, with several weather stations in the city registering maximum temperatures well above 43°C.

Ayanagar recorded the highest at 45.0°C, followed closely by Palam at 44.5°C. Ridge saw 43.6°C, Lodhi Road stood at 43.4°C, and the Safdarjung observatory also reported similar scorching levels.

Morning temperatures were also on the higher side, adding to the discomfort. Ayanagar logged a minimum of 30.5°C, while Palam and Lodhi Road saw lows of 30.2°C and 29.2°C respectively.

Heat Relief Brings Temporary Respite Only

The rainfall event, while welcome, may only offer temporary relief from Delhi’s summer extremes. The IMD has not ruled out the return of heatwave conditions once the effect of the showers dissipates.

Earlier forecasts had highlighted that the capital and surrounding regions were likely to experience repeated episodes of extreme weather, from heatwaves to heavy thunderstorms.

Delhiites are being advised to remain cautious, especially as strong wind activity can pose safety concerns. While the cool breeze and wet roads brought brief comfort, the underlying heat is likely to make a comeback in the days ahead.

With June continuing to be unpredictable in terms of weather patterns, residents are advised to monitor IMD updates and stay prepared for sudden shifts.

