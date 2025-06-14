Live Tv
Ahmedabad Air India Crash: 19 Victims Identified Through DNA Profiling

Ahmedabad Air India Crash: 19 Victims Identified Through DNA Profiling

DNA tests have confirmed the identities of 19 victims of the Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The tragic accident, which occurred on June 12, claimed 241 lives, with only one survivor. Many bodies were charred or mutilated beyond recognition, prompting authorities to rely on forensic DNA profiling.

June 15, 2025

In the aftermath of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi confirmed that DNA testing has so far identified 19 of the deceased passengers. The tests are being carried out as many of the bodies were charred beyond recognition or severely damaged upon impact.

The crash involved Air India flight AI171, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London when it plunged into the densely populated Meghaninagar area shortly after takeoff. Of the 242 passengers and crew on board, 241 lost their lives, with only one survivor miraculously escaping the wreckage. Over 270 bodies have been recovered from the crash site so far, as per hospital sources.

DNA Matching Underway at Full Scale

In a post on X, Sanghvi shared a late-night update, stating: “Update as of 9:00 PM 19 DNA samples have been matched so far, confirming the identities of victims. State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) unit team and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) team are working through the night to match more DNA samples.”

Given the extensive damage to the bodies, DNA testing has emerged as the primary method of identification. Officials confirmed that teams from the FSL and NFSU are working around the clock to expedite the process.

First Bodies Handed Over to Kin

Earlier on Saturday, Dr. Rajnish Patel, a professor of surgery at the government-run B J Medical College, announced that one set of mortal remains had already been handed over to the family. “Two more bodies will be handed over by the end of the day,” Dr. Patel said during a press conference.

He also mentioned that eight victims had already been identified by their relatives without the need for DNA profiling. Their bodies have been handed over by the civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

Dr. Patel assured that the hospital would contact the next of kin immediately upon receiving DNA confirmation and requested families to avoid rushing to the hospital in the absence of a confirmed match.

The crash has left the entire city and nation in mourning. The aircraft reportedly crashed into the premises of the B J Medical College’s hostel mess before erupting into flames, resulting in a chaotic scene in the densely populated neighborhood.

Emergency response teams acted swiftly, but the intensity of the crash and subsequent fire made recovery and identification efforts extremely challenging.

Massive Coordination Effort in Progress

Officials have formed 230 dedicated teams to assist the grieving families, both local and international. Special attention is being given to coordinating with the families of the 11 foreign nationals who perished in the crash. Embassies and consulates have been engaged to facilitate communication, DNA matching, and repatriation of remains.

Gujarat authorities, along with Air India and central agencies, are providing round-the-clock support and updates to the families of victims. Counseling services and grief support hotlines have also been made available at major hospitals and coordination centers in the city.

Investigation and Accountability

While the primary focus remains on recovery and identification, a high-level investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash. Preliminary reports suggest technical failure as a possible cause, but aviation experts, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and Air India’s internal review team are expected to release more details in the coming days.

Aviation safety protocols and aircraft maintenance procedures are also under scrutiny, as India grapples with one of its worst air disasters in recent memory.

Community Responds with Support

Residents of Meghaninagar and volunteers from nearby localities have joined hands to offer food, shelter, and emotional support to affected families. Blood donation camps and prayer meetings have been organized as the city mourns its loss.

With DNA testing and identification still underway, authorities have urged patience and cooperation from the public. As the nation waits for answers, families continue to hope for closure and dignity for their lost loved ones.

