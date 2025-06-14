J&K To Reopen Major Tourist Spots From June 17, Two Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Nearly two months after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that shook the region and led to the temporary closure of major tourist attractions across Jammu and Kashmir, several key tourist spots are now set to reopen starting Tuesday, June 17. The announcement was made by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, signaling the government’s firm commitment to restoring normalcy and reviving the vital tourism sector in the Union Territory.

On April 22, militants launched a targeted attack on tourists in the picturesque Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, claiming the lives of 26 people mostly vacationers. The tragic incident prompted immediate closure of dozens of parks, gardens, and popular destinations across the region as a precautionary measure.

I’ve ordered reopening of some of the tourist spots in Kashmir & Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures. Betab valley & Parks in Pahalgam Market, Verinag Garden, Kokernag Garden and Achabal Garden to be reopened from 17th June. pic.twitter.com/meRzn1rUF5 — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 14, 2025

Reopening Begins in Phased Manner

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took to social media to declare the phased reopening plan, stating:

“I’ve ordered the reopening of some of the tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures. Betab Valley and Parks in Pahalgam Market, Verinag Garden, Kokernag Garden and Achabal Garden will be reopened from 17th June.”

This move comes amid increasing pressure to revive Kashmir’s tourism industry, a major source of livelihood for thousands of locals. Notably, Betab Valley, named after the Bollywood film “Betaab,” is one of the region’s most iconic tourist spots and had remained closed since the April 22 incident.

Impact on Tourism and Pilgrimage

The Pahalgam attack delivered a major blow to Kashmir’s peak tourist season. Travel bookings plummeted and many tourists canceled plans due to safety concerns. Religious tourism was also impacted, particularly the pilgrimage to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the Jammu region, which traditionally attracts millions annually.

Efforts to instill confidence among visitors have been ongoing. Last month, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a high-profile cabinet meeting in Pahalgam itself, followed by visits to Betab Valley and surrounding areas. The visit was seen as a symbolic gesture of solidarity and an effort to send a message that Kashmir remains open and safe for tourism.

Rail Connectivity Offers Major Boost

Adding momentum to the revival efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently flagged off the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, India’s premier semi-high-speed train service. This new rail link connects the Kashmir Valley directly with the rest of the country, significantly reducing travel time and offering enhanced comfort and security.

Officials have reported an overwhelming response to the new service, with tickets sold out for the next 10 days. The route also includes a scenic journey over the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, offering travelers a unique experience and further incentivizing travel to the region.

Security and Tourism Promotion Measures

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has reportedly enhanced surveillance and increased deployment of security personnel in tourist areas. Special tourist police squads have been deployed in sensitive zones, and drone surveillance is being used to monitor large gatherings.

In addition to security, promotional campaigns are being rolled out to assure tourists of safety and showcase the region’s unmatched natural beauty, culture, and hospitality. Industry stakeholders, including hoteliers, tour operators, and local guides, have welcomed the reopening decision, stating that this step will help rebuild trust among travelers and reduce the economic damage suffered post-attack.

While the reopening marks a significant step towards normalcy, authorities remain cautious. The phased approach will allow the administration to monitor developments and ensure that adequate safety measures are maintained. Tourists are being advised to remain alert and follow government advisories during their visit.

