Air India Announces Rs 25 Lakh Interim Relief For Families Of Ahmadabad Crash Victims And Lone Survivor

Air India on Saturday announced that an interim financial assistance package of ₹25 lakh (approximately GBP 21,000) will be provided to the families of the deceased and to the survivor of the tragic crash involving the London-bound Air India flight. The aircraft rammed into a doctors’ hostel in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Tata-owned airline stated that the interim assistance is in addition to the ₹1 crore support already announced by Tata Sons. The airline also expressed its solidarity with the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

“Air India stands in solidarity with the families of the passengers who tragically lost their lives in the recent accident. Our teams on the ground are doing everything possible to extend care and support during this incredibly difficult time. As part of our continued efforts, Air India will be providing an interim payment of ₹25 lakh or approximately 21,000 GBP each to the families of the deceased and to the survivor to help address immediate financial needs. This is in addition to the ₹1 crore or approximately 85,000 GBP support already announced by Tata Sons. All of us at Air India are deeply saddened by this loss. We mourn with the families, loved ones, and everyone affected,” the airline stated on X.

Earlier on Thursday, Tata Group had announced a compensation of ₹1 crore each for the families of those who lost their lives in the crash.

“Tata Group will provide ₹1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of BJ Medical’s hostel,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, in a post on X.

On Thursday, Air India flight AI171 was en route to London from Ahmedabad when it crashed shortly after takeoff, ramming into the doctors’ hostel of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Of the passengers, 241 died in the crash. The lone survivor, identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

(From ANI)

Also Read: Union Minister, Kamlesh Paswan Inaugurates Garuda’s ₹600 Crore Drone Manufacturing Hub