IMD Issues Red Alert As Mangaluru Faces Widespread Flooding,Traffic Disruptions

Coastal Karnataka is on high alert as heavy rains continue to lash the region, severely disrupting life in Mangaluru and surrounding areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Dakshina Kannada district, forecasting more intense downpours until the morning of June 16. The city of Mangaluru is among the worst affected, with several low-lying localities submerged, roads waterlogged, and residents grappling with flooding inside their homes.

Low-Lying Areas in Mangaluru Face Severe Waterlogging

On Saturday afternoon, torrential rains led to widespread waterlogging in key parts of Mangaluru city. Localities including Car Street, Lower Bendur, Kottara, and the Padil railway underpass were inundated, disrupting traffic and daily life. The relentless rainwater entered multiple homes, especially in low-lying neighborhoods, leaving families stranded and in distress.

Authorities reported that key underpasses and intersections were submerged, making movement almost impossible in certain parts of the city. The Pumpwell flyover area saw severe traffic disruptions after floodwaters rendered the road impassable. In one instance, a city bus broke down in a flooded stretch, and it took the collective effort of passengers and local residents to push the vehicle to safety.

IMD’s Red Alert in Place Till June 16

The India Meteorological Department’s red alert, which signals the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall, has been extended through the morning of June 16 for Dakshina Kannada and other coastal districts. While previous alerts over the last three days saw only scattered showers, Friday’s and Saturday’s rainfall marked a dramatic intensification, flooding roads and overwhelming stormwater drains.

Meteorologists have warned of continued overcast conditions and heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days. Coastal Karnataka, which includes Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Dakshina Kannada districts, is expected to receive sustained monsoon showers through September 2025, with a higher frequency of extreme rainfall events this season.

Restrictions and Traffic Diversions on NH-66

The situation has led to traffic safety measures being enforced across the region. Authorities have restricted movement of two- and three-wheelers on a vital stretch of National Highway-66 (NH-66) between Suratkal and Nantoor Junction. This comes after sections of the highway sustained monsoon-related damage and become hazardous for small vehicles.

Officials have invoked Section 31 of the National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, to legally mandate vehicle diversions. Smaller vehicles have been rerouted through designated service roads, and a speed limit of 50 km/h has been imposed on the affected highway stretch to reduce the risk of accidents.

Emergency Response and Civic Measures

In response to the worsening conditions, Dakshina Kannada district authorities have mobilized disaster response teams to assist with rescue and relief operations. Civic workers are also engaged in clearing blocked drains and managing the overflowing stormwater systems. Temporary shelters have been opened in some parts of the city for displaced families.

Speaking to the media, a senior official from the Mangaluru City Corporation said, “We are actively monitoring water levels in sensitive zones. The public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially near waterlogged areas. Rescue teams are on standby.”

Citizens Urged to Stay Alert

Authorities are urging citizens to remain indoors during periods of heavy rain, avoid flooded roads and underpasses, and stay updated through official IMD and district administration channels. Emergency contact numbers have been released for public assistance, and alerts are being broadcast across local media and social platforms.

As Coastal Karnataka continues to reel under monsoon fury, Mangaluru remains at the epicenter of the flooding crisis. With the red alert in effect till June 16, the situation remains precarious. Continuous rain, waterlogging, and road damage are likely to persist, making public cooperation and disaster preparedness crucial in the days ahead.

