Home > India > CoBRA Jawan Killed In Gunfight With Naxals, Anti-Naxal Operation Intensified Ahead Of Independence Day

CoBRA Jawan Killed In Gunfight With Naxals, Anti-Naxal Operation Intensified Ahead Of Independence Day

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 20:07:04 IST

A CRPF CoBRA jawan was killed during an anti-Naxal operation in the Bokaro district of Jharkhand, officials said on Wednesday. The jawan is identified as Praneswar Koch who is a resident of Kokrajhar in Assam.

The 33-year-old jawan was critically injured during an exchange of fire with Naxals early Tuesday morning and later succumbed to his bullet injuries, they said.

Sub-zonal Naxal Commander Kunwar Manjhi, who carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, Was Also Killed

During the anti-Naxal operation, security forces, earlier in the day, neutralised Kunwar Manjhi, a sub-zonal Naxal commander of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), who carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his arrest.

According to the CRPF, the exchange of fire, as a part of a joint operation, began around 6:30 am. The operation was carried out by the Jharkhand Police and the CRPF’s 209 COBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit, a specialised unit trained in guerrilla warfare and jungle operations.

The security forces recovered an AK-47 rifle from the site, indicating the high-ranking status of the slain Naxals.

The CRPF said, “This operation is considered a significant success for the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign in the region, which has seen intensified efforts in recent months to dismantle insurgent networks operating in the forested and hilly terrains of central and eastern India.”

Security Agencies Intensified Their Operations Ahead Of Independence Day

Jharkhand remains one of the states most affected by Naxalite insurgency, with districts like Bokaro, Latehar and Chatra frequently witnessing encounters between security forces and Naxal cadres.

The CoBRA force’s deployment in anti-Naxal operations has been crucial in weakening Maoist influence across several states, including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Bihar. Security agencies have intensified their operations ahead of Independence Day, a period often considered a time of heightened threat from Maoist elements.

Tags: CRPFIndependence DayNaxal

