Coimbatore receives multiple hoax bomb threats, BDDS conducts extensive search

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22 (ANI): An anonymous email was sent to the Principal District Judge claiming bombs had been planted in three locations: the Coimbatore court complex, Jawans Bhawan, and the Coimbatore Judiciary Academy. It was later turned out to be a hoax.

Upon receiving the information, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted an extensive search of the Coimbatore court complex, Jawans Bhawan, and the Coimbatore Judiciary Academy.

Coimbatore has seen multiple hoax bomb threats this month. This was the third such hoax call targeting various institutions, including the district collectorate, courts, and other public buildings.

Earlier, the Madras High Court also received an anonymous bomb threat email, prompting evacuation and searches; it was later deemed a hoax.

The Bombay and Delhi High Courts faced similar threats recently, all of which turned out to be hoaxes.

On September 12, the Bombay High Court and the Delhi High Court received bomb threat emails, leading to panic and disruption of the court proceedings. The threats were later called out to be hoaxes. (ANI)

