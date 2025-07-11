Who Is ‘Tailor’ Raja? All You Need To Know About 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blasts And The Recent Arrest

Coimbatore blast case is one of Tamil Nadu’s most fatal terror cases. Police have detained a main accused in the 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blasts after 29 years. The accused is identified as Sadiq alias ‘Tailor’ Raja. Raja was detained from Karnataka’s Vijayapura district by Coimbatore City Police and a joint operation of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Coimbatore blast case: Who is ‘Tailor’ Raja?

Raja, 48-year-old who is from Coimbatore’s Ukkadam, popularly known as ‘Tailor’ Raja was a key figure of the prohibited Islamic extremist organization Al-Ummah that is established by S.A. Basha, the main accused in the 1998 blasts. Raja had been using several aliases such as Shahjahan Abdul Majid Makandar, Valarntha Raja and Shahjahan Shaik. He had evaded police since 1996. Raja was brought to Coimbatore, on Thursday, produced before the 5th Judicial Magistrate Court. He is now in remand to judicial custody till July 24.

What is 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blasts case?

The bomb blasts were took place on February 14 1998, just hours before L.K. Advani’s rally in the city. This is one of the deadliest terror attacks in Tamil Nadu’s history. 12 bombs exploded at 11 locations within a 12-kilometre radius. Blasts killed 58 people and over 250 seriously injured. The bombs, rigged with timer devices, were hidden in vehicles, fruit carts, bags, and two-wheelers parked at crowded public spaces.

Enquiries proved that the explosions were planned and carried out with precision by Al-Ummah operatives as a revenge for Hindu-Muslim riots in Coimbatore in 1997 when a number of Muslim community members were reportedly targeted by police and right-wing activists.

Coimbatore serial bomb blasts case: Judicial Intervention

A judicial investigation by Justice P.R. Gokulakrishnan established Al-Ummah’s involvement in the attacks. The principal trial commenced in 2002, and S.A. Basha and 12 others were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment. In a shocking twist towards the end of the year, another suspect, Imam Ali, and four others were gunned down in a police encounter in Bangalore.

Raja’s Long Trail of Alleged Crimes

Other than the Coimbatore blast case, Raja is suspected to have been involved in a number of other gruesome crimes:

The 1996 petrol bomb explosion in Coimbatore, which claimed the life of jail warden Boopalan.

The 1996 Nagore killing of Sayeetha.

The Madurai jailor Jayaprakash murder in 1997.

His arrest is the third significant capture of a long-sought terror suspect in recent weeks, after those of Abubacker Siddique and Mohamed Ali alias Yunus from Andhra Pradesh.