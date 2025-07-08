Congress Again Questions PM Modi’s Silence On POTUS Trump Brokering Ceasefire Between India, Pak During Op Sindoor

The Congress on once again trained its guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying for the 21st tome US President Donald Trump has announced that he brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and asked him to break his silence on the issue.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “For at least the 21st time in the last 59 days, President Trump has said that he – stopped the four-day India-Pakistan war in May and the war was about to escalate into a nuclear conflict.”

Ramesh, who is also the communication incharge of the Congress said, “India and Pakistan agreed to a cease-fire because the carrot-and-stick of trade with the US was used by him. In other words, his message was: stop the war at once or face the real prospects of losing American markets (and presumably investment).”

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, the Rajya Sabha Mao said that President Trump has trumpeted all this just as he was also annnouncing that a US trade deal with India and Pakistan was about to be declared very soon.

“When will Narendra Modi – once described by his senior colleague Ghanshyam Tiwari as the BJP’s ‘trump card’ – break his silence on this issue?” the Congress leader added.

Ramesh also attached a video of US Prssident Trump once again making public admission that he was responsible for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operatoon Sindoor.

The Congress-led opposition had earlier demanded the government to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss Pajalgam terror attack and the Operarion Sindoor. The government had rejected the demand and announced the Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 21.

The Oppositpon parties are all set to raise the issue during the Monsoon Session and try to corner the government over it.

Even Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had also demanded to convene a special session of Parliament over Operation Sindoor.

Following a deadly terror strike in Jammu and Kahsmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, at least 26 innocent tourists were killed. India carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 and targeted 9 terror campsnin Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Also Read: Modi Govt To Invest ₹5,000 Crore To Boost Northeast Waterways, Says Sarbananda Sonowal