Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Live TV
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Home > India > Congress Dubs Delay In Appointment Of Lead Investigator In AI Ahmedabad Crash As Inexplicable And Inexcusable

Congress Dubs Delay In Appointment Of Lead Investigator In AI Ahmedabad Crash As Inexplicable And Inexcusable

Congress on Thursday fumed at the government over the delay in appointing the lead investigator to probe the Air India's AI171 London bound flight that crashed on June 12 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad that left 274 people dead saying "delay is inexplicable and inexcusable."

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is yet to appoint the lead investigator to probe the reason of the crash of Air India's AI171 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed leaving 274 dead on June 12.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is yet to appoint the lead investigator to probe the reason of the crash of Air India's AI171 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed leaving 274 dead on June 12.

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: June 26, 2025 15:51:52 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Congress on Thursday fumed at the government over the delay in appointing the lead investigator to probe the Air India’s AI171 London bound flight that crashed on June 12 in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad that left 274 people dead saying “delay is inexplicable and inexcusable.”

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh, who is Congress general secretary and communication in charge said, “A fortnight after the catastrophic air crash in Ahmedabad it is being reported that that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has yet to appoint a lead investigator for the probe.

This delay is inexplicable and inexcusable.”

He also attached a news report to back his claim. 

You Might Be Interested In

The news report claimed that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is yet to appoint the lead investigator to probe the reason of the crash of Air India’s AI171 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed leaving 274 dead on June 12.

The London Gatwick bound Air India plane crashed within 39 seconds after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport. 

Out of 242 onboard 241 people died with miraculous lone survivor identified as a British national, while 33 others died on the ground after plane crash landed on the rooftop of BJ Medical College Hostel. 

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had already ordered a probe by the DGCA, AAIB to ascertain the cause of the crash. 

ALSO READ: Air India AI-171 Black Boxes: Data Downloaded, Investigation Underway, Says Civil Aviation Ministry

Advertisement

More News

Congress Dubs Delay In Appointment Of Lead Investigator In AI Ahmedabad Crash As Inexplicable And Inexcusable
John F. Kennedy Pressured Flight Attendant Lover To Have Abortion, New Book Reveals Shocking Details Of Secret Affair
Thailand to Recriminalise Cannabis, Leaving $1 Billion Industry in Turmoil
Rajinikanth’s Coolie First Song ‘Chikitu’ Out Now, Internet Celebrates Superstar’s Style At 74
Debt Growth In Indian Companies Slows To 2.9% Over 5 Years
Muslim Man Has No Right To Decline Wife’s Demand For Khula Says Telangana HC
The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 Returns With Emotional Highs And Hard Choices On Netflix
Did Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom End Their Six-Year Engagement? Insiders Say, “long time coming”
Tariff Fears And Chinese Growth Push Copper Price Forecast To New Highs
Dogs Can’t Be Killed In South Korea Anymore, Here’s WHY

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?