Congress Dubs Delay In Appointment Of Lead Investigator In AI Ahmedabad Crash As Inexplicable And Inexcusable

Congress on Thursday fumed at the government over the delay in appointing the lead investigator to probe the Air India’s AI171 London bound flight that crashed on June 12 in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad that left 274 people dead saying “delay is inexplicable and inexcusable.”

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh, who is Congress general secretary and communication in charge said, “A fortnight after the catastrophic air crash in Ahmedabad it is being reported that that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has yet to appoint a lead investigator for the probe.

This delay is inexplicable and inexcusable.”

He also attached a news report to back his claim.

The news report claimed that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is yet to appoint the lead investigator to probe the reason of the crash of Air India’s AI171 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed leaving 274 dead on June 12.

The London Gatwick bound Air India plane crashed within 39 seconds after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport.

Out of 242 onboard 241 people died with miraculous lone survivor identified as a British national, while 33 others died on the ground after plane crash landed on the rooftop of BJ Medical College Hostel.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had already ordered a probe by the DGCA, AAIB to ascertain the cause of the crash.

ALSO READ: Air India AI-171 Black Boxes: Data Downloaded, Investigation Underway, Says Civil Aviation Ministry