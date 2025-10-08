Congress Finalizes Over 25 Candidate Names In First CEC Meeting For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Even as seat sharing deal of the Mahagatbandhan is yet to be finalised, the Congress on Wednesday held the first Central election committee (CEC) and finalised at least 25 to 30 seats, sources said. The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Left parties and the Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) demanding more seats from the RJD and the Congress in Bihar for the upcoming assembly polls.

The CWC meeting, which was held virtually and chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi among other CEC members virtually. While several of the CEC members including Salman Khurshid, Mohammad Javed, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Screening Committee members Ajay Maken, Imran Pratapgarhi, Praniti Shinde, Bihar incharge Krishna Allavaru, state unit chief Rajesh Ram, CLPs Shakil Ahmed Khan and Madan Mohan Jha and several others.

Also Read: Which Seat Will Prashant Kishor Pick For His Bihar Electoral Debut, And Will His Wife Join The Fray?

The sources said that in the first meeting, at least 25 to 30 seats have been discussed out of which 25 have been finalised.

The source also said that names of 17 sitting MLAs were also discussed and 15 of them have been finalised while on two MLAs name have been put in review.

The source, however, did not reveal the names of the MLAs whose names have been sent for review.

The source also said that the Congress has already discussed these seats with its alliance partners in the state and will soon announce the list after the seat sharing deal is formalised with all partners.

Meanwhile, after the meeting Rajesh Ram said that the seats which have been discussed has already been conveyed to its alliance partners in the state.

He stated that most of the seats discussed are those which are traditionally Congress strongholds.

He also said that in the coming days more CEC meeting will be called to finalise the candidates as the grand old party is set to contest on a respectable seats.

The sources, meanwhile, maintained that Congress is likely to contest on 54 seats by accomodating other new alliance partners from its own quota.

On the other hand, sources also indicated that the Left parties are demanding for 35 seats while Mukesh Sahni-led VIP is also demanding for deputy chief ministerial post and at least 20 seats.

Polling for 243 member assembly is all set to take place in two phases in Bihar. First phase will take place on November 6 while second phase of polling will take place on November 12 and counting of votes is scheduled on November 14.

Also Read: Ahead Of Bihar Polls, MGB Latches On To CJI Attack Issue, Says Message Has Gone Among Dalits