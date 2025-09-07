LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Congress Marks Third Anniversary Of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress Marks Third Anniversary Of Bharat Jodo Yatra

On the third anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress called the march a transformative milestone in Indian politics. Jairam Ramesh recalled that Rahul Gandhi began the 4,000 km padyatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to highlight economic inequality, social polarisation, and political authoritarianism. The Yatra lasted 145 days and saw participation from celebrities, veterans, economists, and opposition leaders as well.

Congress Marks Third Anniversary Of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 7, 2025 12:42:37 IST

On the third anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress Party on Sunday described the event as a transformative milestone in Indian politics. Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh recalled that the Yatra started three years ago from Kanyakumari with Rahul Gandhi visiting the Swami Vivekananda Rock Memorial and addressing a public meeting.

Ramesh said the march aimed to raise awareness about three pressing issues widening economic inequality, deepening social polarisation, and rising political authoritarianism. He emphasized that the Yatra continues to resonate with people across the country even after three years.

Journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, covered over 4,000 kilometres on foot. The march included more than 200 Bharat Yatris and lasted for 145 days.

Starting from Kanyakumari, the Yatra passed through 12 states and two union territories before concluding in Kashmir. During this journey, Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 street corner gatherings, and 13 press conferences. He also participated in more than 275 planned walking interactions and 100 sitting interactions. The long march captured the attention of supporters and critics alike and became one of the longest political campaigns in recent history.

Participation from All Sections of Society

The Yatra witnessed active participation from a wide range of people. Popular film and television celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Swara Bhasker, Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri, and Amol Palekar joined the march at different points.

Writers, academicians, and military veterans, including former Army Chief General (Retired) Deepak Kapoor and ex-Navy Chief Admiral (Retired) L Ramdas, also walked with the participants. Prominent figures such as former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and ex-Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram extended their support, adding weight to the political and social significance of the Yatra.

Support from Opposition Leaders

Several opposition leaders walked alongside Rahul Gandhi during the Yatra. National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, along with People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti, joined in the march.

From Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Sanjay Raut also participated. Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Supriya Sule extended her support as well. Their presence highlighted the march as not just a Congress initiative but a platform that united various political voices. The Bharat Jodo Yatra continues to be remembered as a movement that attempted to bring people together across regions and ideologies.

Also Read: Delhi NCR Weather Update: Delhi Braces For Continuous Rain And Thunderstorms, IMD Forecasts

Tags: Bharat Jodo Yatracongressrahul gandhi

RELATED News

Breaking: Mumbai High-Rise Fire, Blaze Erupts In 24-Storey Dahisar Building
"They are doing this now when elections are close, and Trump's pressure is mounting": Mallikarjun Kharge on GST reforms
Assam CM Sarma announces Rs 5 crore to Himachal CM Relief Fund for flood relief
In A Surprise Move, PM Modi Sits In Last Row At NDA Workshop: BJP Leaders React
"Today, UP is counted among fastest growing states with highest development rate in country": CM Yogi Adityanath

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin highlights Tamil heritage, welfare initiatives, overseas engagement in London
Pakistan Gears Up For Inaugural T20I Tri Series This November
Russia Develops World’s First Cancer Vaccine With 100% Efficacy, Here’s When It Could Be Publicly Available
Japan PM Ishiba Shigeru announces resignation
Who Is Iryna Zarutska? Her Shocking Murder Has Left the U.S. Stunned and Scared!
70% of smart home devices vulnerable to cyberattacks: Cyber Security Council
This Country Becomes First In The World To Lose All Its Glaciers, Reason Will Shock You
Explained: How Will Japan Pick Its Next Leader After PM Ishiba Shigeru’s Resignation?
JD Vance Makes Big Reveal About 2028 Presidential Elections, Door Open For Future Bid But…
ASIA CUP 2025: ‘The reigning champions are back!’ But Without A Sponsor As Team India Reveals Official Jerseys
Congress Marks Third Anniversary Of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Congress Marks Third Anniversary Of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Congress Marks Third Anniversary Of Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress Marks Third Anniversary Of Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress Marks Third Anniversary Of Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress Marks Third Anniversary Of Bharat Jodo Yatra

QUICK LINKS