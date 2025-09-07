Congress Marks Third Anniversary Of Bharat Jodo Yatra

On the third anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress Party on Sunday described the event as a transformative milestone in Indian politics. Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh recalled that the Yatra started three years ago from Kanyakumari with Rahul Gandhi visiting the Swami Vivekananda Rock Memorial and addressing a public meeting.

Ramesh said the march aimed to raise awareness about three pressing issues widening economic inequality, deepening social polarisation, and rising political authoritarianism. He emphasized that the Yatra continues to resonate with people across the country even after three years.

Journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, covered over 4,000 kilometres on foot. The march included more than 200 Bharat Yatris and lasted for 145 days.

Starting from Kanyakumari, the Yatra passed through 12 states and two union territories before concluding in Kashmir. During this journey, Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 street corner gatherings, and 13 press conferences. He also participated in more than 275 planned walking interactions and 100 sitting interactions. The long march captured the attention of supporters and critics alike and became one of the longest political campaigns in recent history.

Participation from All Sections of Society

The Yatra witnessed active participation from a wide range of people. Popular film and television celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Swara Bhasker, Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri, and Amol Palekar joined the march at different points.

Writers, academicians, and military veterans, including former Army Chief General (Retired) Deepak Kapoor and ex-Navy Chief Admiral (Retired) L Ramdas, also walked with the participants. Prominent figures such as former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and ex-Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram extended their support, adding weight to the political and social significance of the Yatra.

Support from Opposition Leaders

Several opposition leaders walked alongside Rahul Gandhi during the Yatra. National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, along with People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti, joined in the march.

From Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Sanjay Raut also participated. Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Supriya Sule extended her support as well. Their presence highlighted the march as not just a Congress initiative but a platform that united various political voices. The Bharat Jodo Yatra continues to be remembered as a movement that attempted to bring people together across regions and ideologies.

