Delhi NCR Weather Update: Delhi Braces For Continuous Rain And Thunderstorms, IMD Forecasts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall in Delhi until Tuesday, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 35°C. Officials recorded the Yamuna water level at 205.56 metres on Sunday at the Old Railway Bridge, just below the 206-metre evacuation mark. Flood control authorities confirmed water discharges of 51,335 cusecs from Hathnikund barrage and 73,280 cusecs from Wazirabad.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: September 7, 2025 12:25:16 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall across Delhi on Sunday. The city has witnessed consistent rain over the past week, and the wet spell is likely to persist until Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to range between a maximum of 35°C and a minimum of 25°C.

Residents should prepare for intermittent downpours and possible waterlogging in low-lying areas. From Wednesday onwards, the skies are expected to turn partly cloudy, offering some relief. The IMD has not issued any weather alerts for the upcoming week, but citizens are advised to stay updated with local forecasts.

Yamuna Water Level Below Evacuation Mark, Authorities Monitor Closely

Officials reported that the water level in the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 205.56 metres on Sunday morning, slightly below the 206-metre evacuation mark. The warning level is 204.50 metres, and the danger level is 205.33 metres.

Authorities continue to monitor the river closely for potential flood risks. In recent days, water from upstream barrages caused minor inundation along the riverbanks. Temporary shelters have been established on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and in areas like Mayur Vihar to accommodate residents evacuated from low-lying zones.

Barrage Water Discharge Contributes to Rising Levels

The flood control department reported that the Hathnikund barrage released 51,335 cusecs of water, while the Wazirabad barrage discharge reached 73,280 cusecs. Water from these barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi.

Even smaller releases from upstream locations are contributing to the rising water levels in the city. Authorities continue to track the flow closely and advise residents near the riverbanks to remain vigilant. Emergency teams and relief camps remain on standby to provide assistance if water levels approach the evacuation mark.

Tags: Delhi Rain UpdateHeavy Rain

