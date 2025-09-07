LIVE TV
Punjab Flood Update: Punjab Floods: Death Toll Reaches 46, Rescue And Relief Operations Continue

Punjab Floods: Death Toll Reaches 46, Rescue And Relief Operations Continue

Punjab Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian confirmed that the death toll in Punjab floods has risen to 46, with three people still missing in Pathankot. In the last 24 hours, 48 more villages and 2,131 hectares of crops were affected, taking the total to 1,996 villages across 22 districts, impacting over 3.87 lakh people.

Punjab Flood Update, Pic Credit: X
Punjab Flood Update, Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 7, 2025 08:14:34 IST

Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said on Saturday that floods claimed three more lives in Amritsar and Rupnagar districts within 24 hours.

The total death toll has now reached 46 across 14 districts. He confirmed that three people remain missing in Pathankot district. The floods have severely affected both rural and urban areas, leaving families displaced and crops destroyed. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as more villages report damage and loss due to rising waters.

Villages and Population Impacted

The minister said that 48 more villages were affected in the past 24 hours, impacting a population of 2,691 people and damaging 2,131 hectares of crops. Till now, 1,996 villages across 22 districts stand impacted, with over 3.87 lakh people suffering due to the floods.

He added that in the past day, 19 villages in Jalandhar, 13 in Ludhiana, 6 in Ferozepur, 5 in Amritsar, 4 in Hoshiarpur, and 1 in Fazilka were newly affected. Officials are working round the clock to extend help to the impacted families.

The minister confirmed that 925 more people were evacuated during the last 24 hours, raising the total number of rescued people to 22,854 so far.

At present, 139 relief camps are functional in the state, providing shelter to 6,121 people. A total of 219 relief camps have been set up across districts since the onset of floods. These camps are supplying food, water, and medical aid to affected residents. The administration has ensured that more temporary shelters will be arranged if needed.

Highlighting the impact on farming, the minister said that an additional 2,131 hectares of crops were damaged in the past 24 hours. The total affected farmland has now crossed 1.74 lakh hectares across 18 districts. Farmers have faced heavy losses due to submerged fields, raising concerns about food supply and economic impact. 

Rescue Teams and Army Assistance

According to the minister, 23 NDRF teams are carrying out relief and rescue operations in Amritsar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Pathankot, and Rupnagar. Two SDRF teams are active in Kapurthala.

He added that 27 Army columns and 7 Engineer Task Forces are deployed in flood-hit areas. Nine helicopters from the Indian Air Force and Army are being used in relief efforts. The BSF is assisting in the Ferozepur sector. A total of 158 boats and one state helicopter are also engaged in ongoing rescue operations.

Also Read: Amity University BRUTAL Video! Law Student Slapped 26 Times, FIR Registered

punjab-flood

Punjab Floods: Death Toll Reaches 46, Rescue And Relief Operations Continue

Punjab Floods: Death Toll Reaches 46, Rescue And Relief Operations Continue

Punjab Floods: Death Toll Reaches 46, Rescue And Relief Operations Continue
Punjab Floods: Death Toll Reaches 46, Rescue And Relief Operations Continue
Punjab Floods: Death Toll Reaches 46, Rescue And Relief Operations Continue
Punjab Floods: Death Toll Reaches 46, Rescue And Relief Operations Continue

