Home > India > Amity University BRUTAL Video! Law Student Slapped 26 Times, FIR Registered

Amity University BRUTAL Video! Law Student Slapped 26 Times, FIR Registered

A video from Amity University showing a law student being slapped 26 times inside a campus car park has gone viral. The incident, which took place on 26 August, shows a male and a female student assaulting the victim while questioning him over remarks about two girls. The video also captures the victim repeatedly apologising. The attack ended after two other boys intervened.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 6, 2025 10:15:27 IST

A shocking video from Amity University has gone viral on social media, showing a law student being slapped 26 times inside a car in the campus parking lot. The assault, carried out by a male and a female student, took place on 26 August.

In the clip, the victim can be seen trying to protect his face while being continuously slapped and verbally abused. The video also captured the attackers questioning the student about comments he had allegedly made regarding certain individuals.

Attackers Question Victim About Remarks on Female Students

The viral video clearly shows the female student asking, “Kya bola tha character?” which translates to “What did you say about character?” The victim is heard apologising repeatedly.

The male attacker can be heard saying, “Janvi ke baare mein bolega? Somiya ke baare mein bolega?” meaning “You will speak about Janvi? You will speak about Somiya?” The relentless assault continued despite the victim’s plea to stop. The video also shows the student shielding his face with his hands to avoid the continuous blows.

The incident reportedly ended when two other boys, who were sitting inside the car during the attack, intervened and asked the attackers to let the victim go. By that point, the victim had already endured 26 slaps and repeated humiliation.

While the video spread rapidly across social media platforms, the exact reason behind the assault remains unclear. The clip has triggered wide outrage, with many demanding strong action against the accused students involved in the violent act.

Lucknow Police Registers FIR After Complaint

Lucknow Police took cognisance of the viral video and issued a statement on X. The statement said, “Based on the written complaint received at Chinhat Police Station in this case, an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections, and other necessary legal proceedings are being conducted.” Police confirmed that further investigation is underway. Authorities have assured that legal action will follow based on evidence and the complaint filed by the victim.

Tags: Amity Viral Videohome-hero-pos-10Slapping Junior

