Congress MP R Sudha Injured In Chain Snatching Near Polish Embassy In Delhi’s Diplomatic Zone

In a shocking breach of security, Congress MP R Sudha was injured during a chain snatching incident on Monday morning near the Polish Embassy in New Delhi’s high-security Shantipath, located in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri.

The incident occurred between 6:15 am and 6:20 am, while Sudha was walking with another lawmaker. A masked man wearing a full helmet approached them on a scooter from the opposite direction and swiftly snatched her gold chain before fleeing the scene.

Sudha, who represents Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha, revealed that the snatching left her with injuries on her neck, and even tore her trousers during the struggle. “I somehow managed not to fall, and both of us cried for help,” she said.

She added that the chain snatching happened close to Gate-3 and Gate-4 of the Polish Embassy, and she did not initially suspect the man riding slowly toward them. “He was riding slowly. I never thought he could be a chain-snatcher,” she explained.

The Congress leader said the incident has traumatised her, questioning the safety of women in the national capital. “If women cannot walk safely in a high-priority zone in the national capital, where else can they feel safe and do their routine without fearing for their limbs, lives, and valuables?” she asked.

In her complaint to the police, Sudha expressed shock that such an incident could take place in a zone full of embassies and protected institutions. “In a high-security zone like Chanakyapuri… it is highly shocking to say the least,” she stated.

Following the attack, she approached a mobile Delhi Police patrol team, who advised her to submit a written complaint and proceed to the jurisdictional police station. Sudha is currently in Delhi for the monsoon session of Parliament, and is staying at the Tamil Nadu Bhawan as her official residence is still being prepared.

A senior Delhi Police officer confirmed that a complaint had been received. “We are registering the FIR. Teams are working to nab the suspect,” the officer said.

This incident has once again raised questions about public safety in Delhi, especially in areas considered highly protected. The case is currently under investigation.

