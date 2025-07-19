‘What A Joy It Always Is To Fly Air India’: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Lauds Air India for Exceptional Services

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor recently dropped an image on social media, praising services of Air India flight with a caption that read, “What a joy it always is to fly Air India. The service is outstanding.”

In a post on Instagram, Tharoor said, “What a joy it always is to fly Air India! The service is outstanding. And the team on my flight to Kochi today not only surprised me with this wonderful note but asked for a photo too! (Thanks, too, to the pilots for the smooth takeoff and landing, marvellous handling in monsoon weather and a ten-minutes early arrival on a wet runway… Shabash to my favourite airline!)”

In the photo, Tharoor was seen flanked by a team of flight attendants while going to Kochi, saying, “The team on my flight to Kochi today not only surprised me with this wonderful note but asked for a photo too.”

He is member of parliament from the Congress party. He won his seat from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat. He is a four-term member of parliament since 2009. He is currently the Chairman of Committee of External. He was formerly an Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and fought for the post the UN Secretary General in 2006.

Tharoor has been giving a shock to netizens by his high-power vocabularies that left the users scratching their heads.

Following an Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, a fear of flying gripped many in India. The crash left 241 people dead onboard and 19 more killed on the ground. Only one person survived. His post will help people reduce anxiety of flying.

Social Media Reacts:

On the Shashi Tharoor’s post, one user said, “This man just keeps doing the right thing at the right time.”

Another reacts that Bro knows the trick now.

Concluding the remark, the third one said, “It’s remarkable indeed …promoting air India…bravo crew to be so peaceful and cheerful after that big tragedy.”

