Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru

Congress, which formed a 24 member OBC Advisory council committee will hold its first meeting in July 15 in Karnataka’s Bengaluru to chalk out the strategy to woo back the backward class vote bank.

The OBC Advisory Council which consists of leaders like Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Anil Jaihind, Jitendra Baghel, Sachin Pilot, BK Hariprasad, Veerappa Moily, Subhashini Yadav, Mahesh Gaud, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Vijay Waddetiwar, Ajay Kumar Lallu and many others, will hold its first meeting on July 15.

The party source said that during the meeting, the party leaders will discuss the party strategy concerning the other backward community across the country.

They will also discuss, how the party plans to raise their concerns and issues.

The source also revealed that this move is aimed to bring back the OBC voters to Congress fold as they have moved away from the grand old party in last few decades.

The source further said that OBC Advisory council was formed as the way in which Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been demanding for the fair share of representation to the SC, ST, OBC, tribal community in government jobs, this council will help in achieve the vision of the Gandhi scion.

The source also explained that this council will also guide the party to meet the aspirations of the OBC community and give them more representation to them in the organisation as well.

Meanwhile, the source also said that the need for this council was felt following the demand of caste census across the country by the Congress. The source said that the party felt the importance of OBC voters through the last year general elections and understood that it is important to bring them back with the party.

The Congress has already been taking steps to give more representation to the OBC community in the organisation in last few months.

