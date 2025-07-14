LIVE TV
Home > India > Congress OBC Council To Hold 1st Meeting In Bengaluru To Discuss How To Bring Back Community Votes, Develop Leadership

Besides that rhe 24 member of the OBC council including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, BK Hariprasad among others will be present.

Siddaramiah OBC Council
Congress OBC council to hold 1st meeting in Bengaluru to discuss how to bring back community votes, develop leadership (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 20:04:55 IST

The Congress will hold its first meeting of the Others Backward Community (OBC) Council meeting in Karnataka’s Bengaluru for two days from July 15 and chalk out the strategy to develop the leadership from the community and bring the community vote to the party fold. 

The meeting comes in the wake of the Leader of Opposotion in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been off late talking about giving representation to the SC/ST and OBC communities for past three years. 

Party leaders said that the first meeting will be held in Bengaluru for two days and will be attended by over 42 leaders, which includes four OBC state unit chiefs and also one CLP. 

Besides that rhe 24 member of the OBC council including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, BK Hariprasad among others will be present. 

A party leader, requesting not to be named said that the OBC council during the teo day meeting will discuss the party’s strategy on how to bring the OBC community voters back to Congress fold, as it has moved away towards the BJP in last few decades. 

The leader said that the the council will also discuss how to develop OBC leadership in the party and give them more representation in the organisation. 

After Bengaluru meeting, the council will also plan to have next meeting in the national capital and other cities across the country ro bring more OBC leaders to party fold. 

The Congress has formed the OBC council to discuss the strategy to bring back the OBC community votes back to the grand old party. 

Congress PBC department Chief Anil Jaihind is the convenor of the council. 

Tags: congressCongress OBC Councilobcrahul gandhi

