Congress Party Inaugurates ‘Indira Bhawan’ In Delhi: A New Chapter In Its Legacy

In a landmark moment for the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the newly constructed All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, Indira Bhawan, on Wednesday. The inauguration ceremony was a grand affair, attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi, and other senior party leaders. Named in honor of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the building symbolizes the party’s tribute to her enduring legacy and contributions to the nation.

Located at 9A Kotla Road in Delhi, the new headquarters represents a historic milestone in the Congress party’s journey, which spans over 139 years.

A Tribute to Indira Gandhi

The event commenced with a flag-hoisting ceremony, followed by the singing of Vande Mataram and the national anthem. Sonia Gandhi, alongside Mallikarjun Kharge, officially inaugurated the building by cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

According to an official party statement, the naming of the headquarters after Indira Gandhi reflects the Congress party’s dedication to the values and vision of its stalwarts. The statement read: “As the party that spearheaded India’s freedom movement under the leadership of luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel, the Congress remains committed to building a modern, democratic, and equitable India.”

The newly designed Indira Bhawan is equipped with modern facilities to support the party’s evolving administrative and strategic needs. It is envisioned to serve as a hub for organisational activities and leadership initiatives.

The Legacy of 24, Akbar Road

Despite the inauguration of the new headquarters, the Congress party’s historic office at 24, Akbar Road, which has been its base since 1978, will not be vacated entirely. Sources revealed that the Akbar Road office would continue to house several cells and maintain its historical significance.

Delays in Construction

The construction of Indira Bhawan faced significant delays over the years, primarily due to a lack of funds following the Congress party’s loss of power at the Centre. Similar to the BJP retaining its old headquarters at 11, Ashoka Road, even after moving to its new office at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg, Congress leaders have expressed a deep emotional connection to the Akbar Road office.

While many agree that the state-of-the-art facilities and larger space at Indira Bhawan were necessary, the Akbar Road office remains a symbol of the party’s historical legacy and the site of many pivotal moments in Indian politics.

