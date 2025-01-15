Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Congress Party Inaugurates ‘Indira Bhawan’ In Delhi: A New Chapter In Its Legacy

In a landmark moment for the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the newly constructed All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, Indira Bhawan, on Wednesday.

Congress Party Inaugurates ‘Indira Bhawan’ In Delhi: A New Chapter In Its Legacy

In a landmark moment for the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the newly constructed All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, Indira Bhawan, on Wednesday. The inauguration ceremony was a grand affair, attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi, and other senior party leaders. Named in honor of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the building symbolizes the party’s tribute to her enduring legacy and contributions to the nation.

Located at 9A Kotla Road in Delhi, the new headquarters represents a historic milestone in the Congress party’s journey, which spans over 139 years.

A Tribute to Indira Gandhi

The event commenced with a flag-hoisting ceremony, followed by the singing of Vande Mataram and the national anthem. Sonia Gandhi, alongside Mallikarjun Kharge, officially inaugurated the building by cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

According to an official party statement, the naming of the headquarters after Indira Gandhi reflects the Congress party’s dedication to the values and vision of its stalwarts. The statement read: “As the party that spearheaded India’s freedom movement under the leadership of luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel, the Congress remains committed to building a modern, democratic, and equitable India.”

The newly designed Indira Bhawan is equipped with modern facilities to support the party’s evolving administrative and strategic needs. It is envisioned to serve as a hub for organisational activities and leadership initiatives.

The Legacy of 24, Akbar Road

Despite the inauguration of the new headquarters, the Congress party’s historic office at 24, Akbar Road, which has been its base since 1978, will not be vacated entirely. Sources revealed that the Akbar Road office would continue to house several cells and maintain its historical significance.

Delays in Construction

The construction of Indira Bhawan faced significant delays over the years, primarily due to a lack of funds following the Congress party’s loss of power at the Centre. Similar to the BJP retaining its old headquarters at 11, Ashoka Road, even after moving to its new office at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg, Congress leaders have expressed a deep emotional connection to the Akbar Road office.

While many agree that the state-of-the-art facilities and larger space at Indira Bhawan were necessary, the Akbar Road office remains a symbol of the party’s historical legacy and the site of many pivotal moments in Indian politics.

Also Read: Kolkata R G Kar Rape And Murder Case Verdict On Jan 18, Here’s The Case History

Filed under

INC Indira Bhawan

Advertisement

Also Read

Kerala HC Slams Boby Chemmanur For Staying In Prison After Getting Bail; Calls It ‘Drama’

Kerala HC Slams Boby Chemmanur For Staying In Prison After Getting Bail; Calls It ‘Drama’

Muhammad Yunus Demands Return Of Stolen Assets Under Sheikh Hasina Government

Muhammad Yunus Demands Return Of Stolen Assets Under Sheikh Hasina Government

Is TikTok Being Forced To Shut Down In US? App Is Preparing To Pack Their Bags, Claims New Report

Is TikTok Being Forced To Shut Down In US? App Is Preparing To Pack Their...

Bengaluru-Based Space Startup Pixxel Successfully Launches Three High-Resolution Firefly Satellites

Bengaluru-Based Space Startup Pixxel Successfully Launches Three High-Resolution Firefly Satellites

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their First Pongal Post-Wedding

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their First Pongal Post-Wedding

Entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their First Pongal Post-Wedding

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their First Pongal Post-Wedding

Is Lewis Hamilton Dating Divorcee Sofia Vergara? F1 Star Sparks Relationship Rumours After Spotted Flirting On A 2-Hour Date

Is Lewis Hamilton Dating Divorcee Sofia Vergara? F1 Star Sparks Relationship Rumours After Spotted Flirting

Severance Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Severance Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Joy Behar Trashes Carrie Underwood For Agreeing To Perform At Donald Trump’s Inaugural

Joy Behar Trashes Carrie Underwood For Agreeing To Perform At Donald Trump’s Inaugural

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox