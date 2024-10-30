Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Congress Politician Aiming To Unseat The BJP In Vidarbha’, Says Vijay Wadettiwar

Vijay Wadettiwar aims to strengthen Congress in Vidarbha, focusing on OBC welfare and community development as he campaigns for historic change.

‘Congress Politician Aiming To Unseat The BJP In Vidarbha’, Says Vijay Wadettiwar

Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra and a prominent figure in the Congress party, has officially filed his nomination for the upcoming elections in the Vidarbha region. His objective is clear: to secure a historic victory for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition and to enhance the Congress’s influence in an area that has seen fluctuating political fortunes.

Wadettiwar has an impressive political resume, having served five terms as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). He began his career in Chimur, where he was elected for three consecutive terms. In 2014, he shifted his focus to Bramhapuri, where he achieved a significant milestone by leading the Congress party’s resurgence after a two-decade hiatus. His leadership has since bolstered the party’s presence across several districts in Vidarbha, including Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gondiya, laying the groundwork for a strong performance in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

MUST READ: Ayodhya Deepotsav: “Kashi And Mathura Must Shine Like Ayodhya”, Says Yogi Adityanath

As a senior leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community in eastern Vidarbha, Wadettiwar has been instrumental in advocating for the rights and welfare of marginalized groups, including the OBC, Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Scheduled Castes (SC). During his tenure as Maharashtra’s Minister for OBC Welfare, he initiated various programs aimed at skill development for youth, set up pilot training centers in Nagpur, and expanded access to higher education, particularly with the establishment of coaching centers for UPSC and MPSC examinations. His initiatives, complemented by scholarships from the Mahajyoti initiative, have significantly aided numerous students in achieving their educational aspirations.

Wadettiwar also played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic as the Minister of Disaster Management. He was part of the Uddhav Thackeray government that navigated the challenges posed by the health crisis. His efforts included facilitating the return of migrant workers to their hometowns, particularly supporting Maharashtrians who were working outside the state. As the leader of the opposition, he has consistently held the government accountable on pressing issues such as agrarian distress and unemployment, further solidifying his support base.

Currently, Wadettiwar is actively campaigning across Vidarbha, promoting his vision of change and striving to strengthen the Congress party’s foothold in this vital region. His commitment to grassroots politics is evident in his ongoing outreach efforts, which aim to connect with voters and address their concerns directly.

Wadettiwar’s political journey has not been without challenges. He has had conflicts with other party members, notably Pratibha Dhanorkar, the current Member of Parliament from the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. However, efforts have been made to reconcile differences, with Congress leader KC Venugopal urging both to collaborate for the party’s greater good. A meeting in New Delhi brought the two leaders together in a bid to move past their disagreements.

Vijay Wadettiwar’s rise from local politics to a significant role in the Indian National Congress illustrates his dedication to the development of Vidarbha and its communities. His focus on OBC rights, educational initiatives, and accountability in governance positions him as a formidable contender in Maharashtra’s political landscape. With the elections approaching, Wadettiwar is poised to leverage his extensive experience and community support to bring about meaningful change in Vidarbha.

MUST READ: “Stop Voting For Jaat And Bhaat”, Says Prashant Kishor To Bihar Voters

Filed under

congress leader maharashtra politics OBC welfare Vidarbha elections
Advertisement

Also Read

‘RIP Boyfriend, Hi Fiancé,’ Says Nina Dobrev As She Gets Engage To Olympian Shaun White

‘RIP Boyfriend, Hi Fiancé,’ Says Nina Dobrev As She Gets Engage To Olympian Shaun White

Why Did Telangana Ban Raw Egg-Based Mayonnaise?

Why Did Telangana Ban Raw Egg-Based Mayonnaise?

Death Note Killer Within Online Game Set To Launch November 5, Deets Inside

Death Note Killer Within Online Game Set To Launch November 5, Deets Inside

On This Day In Space: October 30, 1964, NASA’s ‘Flying Bedstead’ Made Its Debut

On This Day In Space: October 30, 1964, NASA’s ‘Flying Bedstead’ Made Its Debut

“Stop Voting For Jaat And Bhaat”, Says Prashant Kishor To Bihar Voters

“Stop Voting For Jaat And Bhaat”, Says Prashant Kishor To Bihar Voters

Entertainment

‘RIP Boyfriend, Hi Fiancé,’ Says Nina Dobrev As She Gets Engage To Olympian Shaun White

‘RIP Boyfriend, Hi Fiancé,’ Says Nina Dobrev As She Gets Engage To Olympian Shaun White

Salma Hayek Loves The Pressure To Make Money, Reveals Husband Finds It ‘Kind Of Sexy’

Salma Hayek Loves The Pressure To Make Money, Reveals Husband Finds It ‘Kind Of Sexy’

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On IG With A Cryptic Post

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On

Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My Life Was On Pause

Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

Advertisement

Lifestyle

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox