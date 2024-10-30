Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj and a notable political strategist, urged Bihar voters to rethink their voting habits during a rally in the Ramgarh assembly segment. He emphasized the need to stop supporting political parties based on ‘jaat’ (caste) and ‘bhaat’ (free ration), arguing that such choices contribute to the state’s ongoing backwardness.

Addressing a crowd ahead of the upcoming by-poll scheduled for next month, Kishor criticized the longstanding dominance of caste-based politics in Bihar. He specifically called out Lalu Prasad Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing them of trapping the state in a cycle of caste politics for over three decades. Kishor pointed out that, in the last decade, the Narendra Modi administration has provided little more than “five kgs of bhaat” in exchange for votes.

“The future of Bihar rests in your hands. If you wish for a better life for yourselves and your children, it’s time to abandon the old ways of voting for ‘jaat’ and ‘bhaat’,” Kishor proclaimed, emphasizing the importance of choosing leadership that prioritizes the state’s development over caste affiliations.

Kishor’s remarks come as his emerging party aims to establish a foothold in Ramgarh, a seat that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is keen to retain and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eager to reclaim. He also cautioned voters against supporting the BJP, alleging that the party has indicated a willingness to back Nitish Kumar for another term following next year’s assembly elections. Kishor accused Kumar’s government of replacing the rule of criminals from the Lalu era with an unchecked bureaucracy, stifling progress and accountability.

Moreover, Kishor highlighted the growing unrest in the region, attributing it to recent land surveys and rising electricity costs due to the introduction of mandatory smart pre-paid meters. “Supporting the BJP only strengthens the hand of Nitish Kumar, prolonging your struggles,” he warned.

The by-elections will be held on November 13 in four assembly constituencies: Ramgarh, Imamganj, Belaganj, and Tarari, all of which became vacant after MLAs resigned to take up positions in the Lok Sabha. Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party has been assigned the poll symbol of a ‘school bag’ for its candidates contesting in these elections.

As Bihar gears up for these crucial by-polls, Kishor’s message resonates with a segment of the electorate yearning for change and development free from the shackles of caste-based politics.

