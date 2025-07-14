LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops
Home > India > Congress Slams NDA Govt Over Tushar Gandhi’s Ouster In Champaran, Says ‘Won’t Allow Vote Bandi’

Congress Slams NDA Govt Over Tushar Gandhi’s Ouster In Champaran, Says ‘Won’t Allow Vote Bandi’

Congress condemned the alleged ousting of Tushar Gandhi from Champaran's community hall by RSS workers. Linking it to the SIR voter roll exercise, the party accused the NDA government of democracy manipulation and vowed to continue its non-violent protest movement.

Congress hits out at RSS and NDA govt over Tushar Gandhi’s ousting in Champaran. Alleges political vendetta amid Bihar voter roll revision and vows to continue non-violent struggle.

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 12:02:24 IST

The Congress on Monday strongly condemned the insult Tushar Gandhi, great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi in Bihar’s Champaran allegedly by RSS workers saying he was thrown out of the community hall from where Bapu had initiated Champaran movement and it will continue to non violent struggle and not allow a vote ban. 

The Congress shared a video of the heated arguments between Tushar Gandhi and some RSS workers. 

In a post on X, Pawan Khera, who is Congress Media and publicity department chairman said, “At the behest of the RSS, the NDA government has now started insulting Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson Tushar Gandhi. Tushar Gandhi was thrown out of the community hall on the same Champaran land where Gandhi ji’s struggle against the exploitation and oppression by indigo farmers put its name on the world map.”

Taking a swipe at the BJP and the Janata Dal-United, Khera, who is also a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), party’s highest decision making body said, “The BJP-JDU leaders who pretend to bow their heads in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi do not even approve of the meeting of the Gandhians. At the behest of the government, abusive and insulting words were used for Tushar Gandhi.”

The Congress leader said that Tushar Gandhi has started the Parivartan Yatra to stop the theft of the mandate, while referring to the special intensive revision of the voter rolls in Bihar by the Election Commission. 

Taking a swipe at the NDA government in the state, Khera said that the BJP-JDU government, which has shamelessly come out on the issue of electoral fraud, “has become frustrated and is hell-bent on killing democracy”.

“Just as the 135-year-old culture of exploitation came to an end through the non-violent struggle of the Mahatma, similarly, the end of the 20-year-old oppressive government is near. Despite the insult, the non-violent struggle will continue; we will not allow a vote ban to happen,” the Congress leader added.

The Congress and the Mahagathandhan had slammed the poll panel over the SIR exercise of voter rolls in Bihar, alleging that it will disenfranchise lakhs of voters in the state in the crucial assembly polls later this year. 

The INDIA bloc partners have also met CWC Gyanesh Kumar and two other election commissioners in Delhi and submitted their demands. The Congress and other parties had also approached the Supreme Court over the SIR process. The Supreme Court had asked the Commission to also include Aadhar, ration and Voter ID cards in the process and did not put a stay on the exercise.

The Mahagathandhan had also held a massive Chakka Jaam in Bihar on July 9, which was also attended by Leader of the Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, VIP’s Mukesh Sahni and Left parties leaders.

The poll panel sources on Sunday had claimed that during the door to door inspection it had found that people from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Nepal had also got the Aadhar, domicile certificates and the ration cards. 

ALSO READ: S Jaishankar In China: External Affairs Minister Meets Han Zheng, Bats For Better India-China Ties Amid Complex Global Tensions

Tags: Bihar voter list revisionNDA government controversyParivartan YatraTushar Gandhi Champaran

More News

Thinking About Anthem Biosciences IPO? Here’s What Experts Say- Don’t Miss These Key Details
Not Just Mars Rock, Potatoes And Orange Juice From Early Spaceflights Also On Sotheby’s Auction List
Supreme Court Told India Has Exhausted Diplomatic Efforts To Save Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya, But Yemen Refuses To Suspend Execution
Delhi Court Reserves Order An Cognisance In National Herald Case
Assam Man Arrested For Circulating AI Images Of Former Lover As Adult Actress
Ola Electric Shares Rise Over 12% on Q1 Revenue Growth Despite Widened Net Loss — Full Details Inside
After J&K LG Sinha Admits Security Lapse In April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack, Congress Asks: Who Is He Protecting in Delhi?
Watch A 17-Year-Old Zohran Mamdani Score Winning Goal For His Team As 2008 Video Surfaces
Tragic Loss on Film Set: Stuntman Raju Dies During Arya-Pa Ranjith Shoot, Actor Vishal Mourns And Promises To Support His Family
Is Sydney Sweeney The Next Bond Girl? Rumors Heat Up After Euphoria Fame

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?