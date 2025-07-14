Congress Slams NDA Govt Over Tushar Gandhi’s Ouster In Champaran, Says ‘Won’t Allow Vote Bandi’

The Congress on Monday strongly condemned the insult Tushar Gandhi, great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi in Bihar’s Champaran allegedly by RSS workers saying he was thrown out of the community hall from where Bapu had initiated Champaran movement and it will continue to non violent struggle and not allow a vote ban.

The Congress shared a video of the heated arguments between Tushar Gandhi and some RSS workers.

In a post on X, Pawan Khera, who is Congress Media and publicity department chairman said, “At the behest of the RSS, the NDA government has now started insulting Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson Tushar Gandhi. Tushar Gandhi was thrown out of the community hall on the same Champaran land where Gandhi ji’s struggle against the exploitation and oppression by indigo farmers put its name on the world map.”

Taking a swipe at the BJP and the Janata Dal-United, Khera, who is also a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), party’s highest decision making body said, “The BJP-JDU leaders who pretend to bow their heads in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi do not even approve of the meeting of the Gandhians. At the behest of the government, abusive and insulting words were used for Tushar Gandhi.”

The Congress leader said that Tushar Gandhi has started the Parivartan Yatra to stop the theft of the mandate, while referring to the special intensive revision of the voter rolls in Bihar by the Election Commission.

Taking a swipe at the NDA government in the state, Khera said that the BJP-JDU government, which has shamelessly come out on the issue of electoral fraud, “has become frustrated and is hell-bent on killing democracy”.

“Just as the 135-year-old culture of exploitation came to an end through the non-violent struggle of the Mahatma, similarly, the end of the 20-year-old oppressive government is near. Despite the insult, the non-violent struggle will continue; we will not allow a vote ban to happen,” the Congress leader added.

The Congress and the Mahagathandhan had slammed the poll panel over the SIR exercise of voter rolls in Bihar, alleging that it will disenfranchise lakhs of voters in the state in the crucial assembly polls later this year.

The INDIA bloc partners have also met CWC Gyanesh Kumar and two other election commissioners in Delhi and submitted their demands. The Congress and other parties had also approached the Supreme Court over the SIR process. The Supreme Court had asked the Commission to also include Aadhar, ration and Voter ID cards in the process and did not put a stay on the exercise.

The Mahagathandhan had also held a massive Chakka Jaam in Bihar on July 9, which was also attended by Leader of the Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, VIP’s Mukesh Sahni and Left parties leaders.

The poll panel sources on Sunday had claimed that during the door to door inspection it had found that people from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Nepal had also got the Aadhar, domicile certificates and the ration cards.

ALSO READ: S Jaishankar In China: External Affairs Minister Meets Han Zheng, Bats For Better India-China Ties Amid Complex Global Tensions