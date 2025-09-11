CP Radhakrishnan To Take Oath As Vice President On Sept 12, Know The Whole Process

Newly elected Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will swear in on Friday, September 12, 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to him.

NDA nominee Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President of India, securing 452 votes against Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, who received only 300 votes.

Interestingly, the NDA candidate received 14 votes more than expected, sparking speculation of cross-voting from the Opposition camp.

How is The Oath Of the Vice President Conducted?

The oath process is explained in Article 69 of the Indian Constitution. Under the title ‘Oath or affirmation by the Vice-President’, it reads, “Every Vice-President shall, before entering upon his office, make and subscribe before the President, or some person appointed in that behalf by him, an oath or affirmation in the following form…”

That is to say, “I, (Name), do swear in the name of God/solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith, and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established and that I will faithfully discharge the duty upon which I am about to enter.”

The Oath is conducted by the President of India. After the Vice President signs the register, the President countersigns it.

Following this customary process, the President, Prime Minister, and other dignitaries greet and congratulate the new Vice President.

As the oath is completed, the Vice President assumes office from the date he/she takes the oath. Immediately, the vice president is formally welcomed in the Rajya Sabha, where he functions as the ex officio Chairman.

Who Is CP Radhakrishnan?

NDA’s candidate CP Radhakrishnan for the vice presidential elections is currently serving as the Governor of Maharashtra. Before this, he had served as the Governor of Jharkhand with an additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Having more than four decades of experience in politics in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan wore several hats as Secretary of the BJP, party chief and the governor of several states.

In 1974, he became a State Executive Committee member of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh in Tamil Nadu and in 1996, he was appointed Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Born on October 20, 1957, in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur, he served two terms as Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore in 1998 and 1999.

As per the information available, he chaired the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Textiles and was a member of the committees on Public Sector Undertakings and Finance.

Before becoming the Governor of Jharkhand, he led a 93-day, 19,000-km Ratha Yatra, focused on interlinking rivers and implementing a uniform civil code, which enhanced his projection in the party.

ALSO READ: Government’s Strike On Naxalism: One Killed In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, Declining Trend Continues