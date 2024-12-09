CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal Calls For Boycott Of Trade Ties With Bangladesh Over Rising Attacks On Minorities

Hindus are being persecuted in the neighboring country Bangladesh. There is also resentment among the businessmen of Delhi against the Mohammad Yunus government of Bangladesh.

Hindus are being persecuted in the neighboring country Bangladesh. There is also resentment among the businessmen of Delhi against the Mohammad Yunus government of Bangladesh. Now, along with the Indian government, an appeal is being made to the Indian businessmen to reduce their business activities with Bangladesh.

Only then will the government there stop the attacks against minority Hindus and punish the culprits.

Brijesh Goyal, Chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) and President Subhash Khandelwal, the top organization of traders in Delhi, said that the business community is angry over the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Brijesh Goyal said that 5-7 years ago, China had an audacity on the border with our soldiers, after which Indian consumers and traders boycotted Chinese goods. Now China has learned a lesson and the situation on the border is satisfactory. Like China, it is necessary to teach Bangladesh a lesson.

He stated said that in 2023-24, there was a trade of 14 billion dollars (about Rs 1.18 lakh crore) between the two countries. Now the government will have to take tough decisions and put pressure on Bangladesh economically.

The businessmen and entrepreneurs of India and Delhi are with the Central Government, CTI has warned that if the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh do not stop, then all the traders of Delhi and the country will end all trade with Bangladesh, and Thousands of traders associated with CTI will also not do any business transactions with Bangladesh.

CTI General Secretary Gurmeet Arora and Senior Vice President Deepak Garg said that according to the data available on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs, there was a trade of about Rs 1.18 lakh crore between India and Bangladesh in the last financial year. Everything from grains, vegetables, clothes and electricity is imported and exported.

India exports some varieties of rice and major portion of electricity to Bangladesh. NTPC has installed a 1320 MW power plant there. Auto industry business is also very good between the two countries. Bangladeshi Dhakai sarees are in great demand in India. Things like fish, plastic etc. are imported from Bangladesh. Hilsa fish of Bangladesh is in great demand in India. Its demand is highest in Bengal.

Kuldeep Arora, President of Lajpat Nagar Market said that, The entrepreneurs of our country have the potential to defeat Bangladesh. The garments industry is quite big. If the Indian government provides land at affordable rates and helps in setting up industries, then manufacturing units can be opened here. We have also written to the government requesting this in this regard. Today Bangladesh survives only on the garments industry. Big brands get their production done in large quantities from Bangladesh. If industries are set up here, Indian workers will get employment and goods will be manufactured in the country.

Cotton thread

Petroleum products

Cereal

Organic-inorganic chemicals etc.

