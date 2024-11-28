As the depression in Southwest Bay of Bengal continues to deepen, coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry brace for impacts.

As the deep depression in the Southwest Bay of Bengal continues to intensify, coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry brace for significant impacts. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the system will evolve into a cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours and is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on the morning of November 30, 2024.

Cyclone Forecast and Wind Speeds

The IMD reported that the deep depression, currently stationary for the past six hours, is centered approximately 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, and 490 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is projected to move north-northwestwards, skirting the Sri Lankan coast, before intensifying into a cyclonic storm.

Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal ​remained practically stationary during past 6 hours at 2330 hours IST near ​latitude 9.0°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee.

To move nearly north-northwestwards skirting Sri Lanka coast and intensify… pic.twitter.com/WRYHNtuTEg — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 27, 2024

The system is likely to bring wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 70 kmph, during its approach to the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline.

Heavy Rainfall Alerts Issued

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued orange and yellow alerts, signaling heavy to very heavy rainfall across coastal districts, including Chennai, on Thursday, November 29. Meteorologists have warned that intense rainfall will persist over the region until December 1, 2024.

While Tamil Nadu prepares for Cyclone Fengal, Sri Lanka is already reeling under the effects of the same weather system. According to Sri Lankan authorities, four people, including two children, have died, and several others are missing. Over 2.3 lakh individuals have been affected by widespread flooding and severe weather conditions.

In preparation for the cyclone, coordination meetings have been conducted between the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Puducherry Police. Emergency plans are being devised to mitigate potential damage and ensure the safety of residents in vulnerable areas.

Flight Disruptions Across Tamil Nadu

The adverse weather has significantly disrupted air travel. IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory warning passengers about continued flight delays and cancellations across key Tamil Nadu airports, including Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Salem.

“#6ETravelAdvisory: The weather conditions remain largely unchanged and continue to be unfavourable, with flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, #Madurai, #Tiruchirappalli & #Salem still impacted,” the airline stated on X.

Passengers have been advised to check their flight status online before heading to the airport.

Rainfall Expected to Persist Through December 1

Coastal Tamil Nadu is expected to experience a heavy downpour until Sunday, December 1, due to the cyclone’s approach. The IMD has emphasized the importance of preparedness and has urged residents to follow safety advisories issued by local authorities.