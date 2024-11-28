Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Cyclone Fengal Nears Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coast; Heavy Rainfall and Disruptions Predicted

As the depression in Southwest Bay of Bengal continues to deepen, coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry brace for impacts.

Cyclone Fengal Nears Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coast; Heavy Rainfall and Disruptions Predicted

As the deep depression in the Southwest Bay of Bengal continues to intensify, coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry brace for significant impacts. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the system will evolve into a cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours and is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on the morning of November 30, 2024.

Cyclone Forecast and Wind Speeds

The IMD reported that the deep depression, currently stationary for the past six hours, is centered approximately 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, and 490 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is projected to move north-northwestwards, skirting the Sri Lankan coast, before intensifying into a cyclonic storm.

The system is likely to bring wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 70 kmph, during its approach to the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline.

Heavy Rainfall Alerts Issued

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued orange and yellow alerts, signaling heavy to very heavy rainfall across coastal districts, including Chennai, on Thursday, November 29. Meteorologists have warned that intense rainfall will persist over the region until December 1, 2024.

While Tamil Nadu prepares for Cyclone Fengal, Sri Lanka is already reeling under the effects of the same weather system. According to Sri Lankan authorities, four people, including two children, have died, and several others are missing. Over 2.3 lakh individuals have been affected by widespread flooding and severe weather conditions.

In preparation for the cyclone, coordination meetings have been conducted between the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Puducherry Police. Emergency plans are being devised to mitigate potential damage and ensure the safety of residents in vulnerable areas.

Flight Disruptions Across Tamil Nadu

The adverse weather has significantly disrupted air travel. IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory warning passengers about continued flight delays and cancellations across key Tamil Nadu airports, including Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Salem.

“#6ETravelAdvisory: The weather conditions remain largely unchanged and continue to be unfavourable, with flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, #Madurai, #Tiruchirappalli & #Salem still impacted,” the airline stated on X.

Passengers have been advised to check their flight status online before heading to the airport.

Rainfall Expected to Persist Through December 1

Coastal Tamil Nadu is expected to experience a heavy downpour until Sunday, December 1, due to the cyclone’s approach. The IMD has emphasized the importance of preparedness and has urged residents to follow safety advisories issued by local authorities.

ALSO READ: Economic Concerns Fuel Rise In Anti-Immigrant Sentiment In Canada

Filed under

cyclone Fengal Heavy Rainfall Puducherry Coast Tamil Nadu coast
Advertisement

Also Read

India Launches “Child Marriage-Free India Campaign” to Empower Girls and Eliminate Child Marriages

India Launches “Child Marriage-Free India Campaign” to Empower Girls and Eliminate Child Marriages

Club América Secures a Dominant 2-0 Victory Over Toluca, Takes a Lead into the Semifinals

Club América Secures a Dominant 2-0 Victory Over Toluca, Takes a Lead into the Semifinals

Trump’s ‘Stop Migration’ Agreement With Mexican President To Close Southern Border And Combat Drug Flow

Trump’s ‘Stop Migration’ Agreement With Mexican President To Close Southern Border And Combat Drug Flow

Sunita Williams Shares Thanksgiving Plans From the International Space Station

Sunita Williams Shares Thanksgiving Plans From the International Space Station

Prisoner Swap: China Frees Three U.S. Citizens After Extended Diplomatic Talks

Prisoner Swap: China Frees Three U.S. Citizens After Extended Diplomatic Talks

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs To Remain In Jail After Bail Denied In Trafficking Case

Sean “Diddy” Combs To Remain In Jail After Bail Denied In Trafficking Case

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Squid Game season 2 Trailer Out: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Popular Show

Squid Game season 2 Trailer Out: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Popular Show

Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What She Is Talking About

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox