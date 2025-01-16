Dalai Lama Charitable Trust Receives FCRA Approval: What Does It Mean?

The Dalai Lama Charitable Trust has finally received FCRA approval, in which it gets the right and legal permission for accepting foreign fund for religious cultural and welfare programme. This finally supports its running work for Tibetan refugees' welfare and preservation in India.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) registration to the ‘His Holiness the Dalai Lama Charitable Trust.’ This means that the organization is allowed to accept foreign funds for a wide range of purposes, such as religious and welfare initiatives. The Trust is highly active in the welfare of the Tibetan community in India.

What Is FCRA Registration And Why Is It Important?

Registration under FCRA is an important requirement for NGOs in India to receive foreign contributions legally. The regulation ensures that NGOs are within specific norms so that the foreign funds are not misused. The approval would enable the Dalai Lama Charitable Trust to accept contributions from international donors to fund its activities in India.

Despite the Trust’s name being closely aligned with the Dalai Lama’s influence, officials clarify that it is not directly connected to the spiritual leader himself. The Trust instead collaborates with the Central Tibetan Administration, the body responsible for the welfare and well-being of the Tibetan community in India.

Located in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, the CTA has been instrumental in supporting Tibetan refugees since they fled to India in 1959 to escape Chinese occupation.

The Dalai Lama Charitable Trust, registered in Delhi, was undertaking the process for a renewal of its existing FCRA registration; however, as shown in the records of MHA, a fresh registration has been allowed to be granted to it. This new registration allows the Trust to pursue its aim in religion, culture, and education, social and economic development programs.

The FCRA registration provided to the Dalai Lama Charitable Trust states that it can conduct programs with religious purposes, especially those related to Buddhism.

Moreover, the Trust will continue its work in cultural preservation, education, and economic development among the Tibetan refugee community in India. With this approval, the Trust can now expand its activities in supporting Tibetan refugees and contributing to the welfare of the broader Tibetan diaspora.

The Trust also communicates with the Indian government, foreign embassies, consulates, and other international organizations on behalf of the CTA. This network is important for coordinating international support for Tibetan refugees, a community that has faced significant challenges over the decades.

Tibetan Refugee Support In India

Since 1959, when thousands of Tibetans followed their Dalai Lama into exile in India, it is the Indian government that has hosted this community and provided them asylum and assistance. In the census conducted by the CTA in 2022, there are 63,167 Tibetan refugees who live in India. The country has thus been a refuge where Tibetans have been able to rebuild their lives and also protect some aspects of their culture.

The Foundation for Universal Responsibility, another organization founded by the Dalai Lama in 1990 using Nobel Peace Prize funds, is also registered under the FCRA, further solidifying the international nature of the Tibetan cause.

Government Support For Tibetan Welfare

In recent years, the Indian government has continued to extend its support to Tibetan refugees. In 2015, the BJP-led government allocated ₹40 crore to the Central Tibetan Relief Committee, a CTA-affiliated body, to aid Tibetan refugees. This initiative was renewed in 2022 for another five years, demonstrating India’s ongoing commitment to the Tibetan cause.

The FCRA registration granted to the Dalai Lama Charitable Trust is one of the major developments in ongoing efforts to aid Tibetans in India. By this approval, the Trust is allowed to pursue its religious, cultural, educational, and welfare initiatives, helping Tibetan refugees flourish and preserve their culture for decades to come.

ALSO READ | Delhi Polls: Parvesh Verma Rejects Vote-Buying Claims, Calls Kejriwal’s Allegations A Sign of Panic