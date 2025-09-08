LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
blood moon 2025 meghalaya murder case japan pm china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump blood moon 2025 meghalaya murder case japan pm china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump blood moon 2025 meghalaya murder case japan pm china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump blood moon 2025 meghalaya murder case japan pm china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
blood moon 2025 meghalaya murder case japan pm china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump blood moon 2025 meghalaya murder case japan pm china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump blood moon 2025 meghalaya murder case japan pm china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump blood moon 2025 meghalaya murder case japan pm china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Days after breaching danger mark, Yamuna water level in Delhi recedes

Days after breaching danger mark, Yamuna water level in Delhi recedes

Days after breaching danger mark, Yamuna water level in Delhi recedes

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 04:58:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi dipped below the danger mark on Sunday night, giving much-needed relief after several days of concern.

According to officials, the Yamuna had been flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 meters since September 2. At 10 PM, the river’s level was recorded at 205.32 meters.

The warning mark of the Yamuna for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

Anticipating the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas have been shifted to safer locations as a preventive measure.

On Friday, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma urged people not to create unnecessary panic among citizens as he visited the Civil Lines area of Delhi amid the heavy rainfall in the national capital over the past few days.

Speaking to the reporters, Parvesh Verma said, “There is not a drop of water in the Civil Lines area. The service road adjoining the ring road is 8 to 10 feet below the road level, and rainwater is being pumped out. It is not right to say that Delhi is submerged in the Yamuna River.”

Earlier, Delhi’s Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar, Vasudev Ghat and nearby residential areas were inundated amid a rise in the water levels of the Yamuna River. Machines were installed in the areas around Vasudev Ghat to pump out the floodwater.

Anticipating the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas were shifted to relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 as a preventive measure. Due to heavy rain, the Yamuna water level had recorded an all-time high of 208.66 metres on Wednesday. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: danger markdelhirelief-campsYamunayamuna-bazaar

RELATED News

Thousand gathers in different cities under skies to witness rare Total Lunar Eclipse
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai conducts aerial survey to review situation in flood-hit Bastar, Dantewada
No flood-hit family to be left without relief: Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema
Don't deceive farmers, bear full cost of land restoration: SAD leader attacks AAP over handling of Punjab floods
Extensive discussion on various dimensions of education, society, national life, Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of RSS concludes

LATEST NEWS

Urban Company IPO Alert: Mark Your Calendar! This Upcoming Offering Could Be A Game Changer
Days after breaching danger mark, Yamuna water level in Delhi recedes
"Statements must be backed by strong actions…": Zelenskyy calls for sanctions against Russia
India’s Win At Asia Cup: A Road To the Hockey World Cup 2026, A Complete Breakdown
Trump Trade Tariffs: Supreme Court Ruling Could Trigger Massive US Tariff Refunds
"Everyone wants hostages HOME!": Trump's last warning to Hamas
Breaking: Carlos Alcaraz Crowned US Open Tennis Champion, Defeats Jannik Sinner
Extensive discussion on various dimensions of education, society, national life, Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of RSS concludes
Apple iPhone Air 2025 Megha Launch Leak: AI Delays And A Shocking New Price Tag
Repeatedly Raped By 31-Yr-Old, 11-Yr Girl Gave Birth To Premature Baby In Bareilly, Infant Dies Minutes After Delivery
Days after breaching danger mark, Yamuna water level in Delhi recedes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Days after breaching danger mark, Yamuna water level in Delhi recedes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Days after breaching danger mark, Yamuna water level in Delhi recedes
Days after breaching danger mark, Yamuna water level in Delhi recedes
Days after breaching danger mark, Yamuna water level in Delhi recedes
Days after breaching danger mark, Yamuna water level in Delhi recedes

QUICK LINKS